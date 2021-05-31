Tamar Braxton on repairing friendship with Tamera Mowry: ‘Time heals all wounds’

She also says she is "crossing her fingers" in hopes of rekindling her relationships with the other women of 'The Real'

Loading the player...

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamar Braxton dished on repairing her relationship with her former coworker at The Real, Tamera Mowry, saying, “Time heals all wounds”.

Read More: Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry share sweet moment after ‘The Real’ dispute

As theGrio previously reported, Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry seemed to have put the past behind them after a love-filled Instagram exchange. The Real host Adrienne Houghton shared an emotional video of her reuniting with Mowry, who left The Real in 2020.

Houghton wrote in the caption of the photo, “you’ve got a friend… forever…my #wcw @tameramowrytwo 🤍 going from seeing you everyday to not seeing you for a whole year. wow… i missed your face! love you amiga.”

Tamar Braxton showed her support in the comments, leading to the mending of her relationship with Mowry.

Tamera Mowry Hounsely, Tamar Braxton (Getty Images)

Braxton wrote some emotional emojis in the comments, to which Mowry responded, “hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu.” Braxton replied to Mowry, writing, “I miss you too…& so much.”

Fans immediately picked up on the exchange, as it seemed years after Braxton’s highly publicized exit from the talk show, that maybe the two have reconciled or may do so soon.

Braxton opened up about the exchange recently.

Braxton told Brice Sander of Entertainment Tonight, “For a while, Tamera and I relationship has been so strained, we even stopped following each other on social media…and when I tell you it was really a moment that I captured of the two of them and it just really reminded me of old times, that was so beautiful and so magical. And I remember I used to be a part of that. And to be honest, I miss those girls.”

She continued, “They were like my sisters. And so when I saw that moment, I just reacted out of what I saw and it really did help rekindle Tamera and my relationship. I’m really so happy that I got a chance to talk to her and text with her and catch up with her, and I’m just so grateful that time heals all wounds. And we have a chance to really grow up and stay under construction and elevate to the next level of our lives.”

Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon,Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jeannie Mai visit NYC on July 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Telepictures)

Read More: Tamar Braxton thanks Taraji P. Henson for ‘safe space’ to ‘tell my story’

While she has been able to move forward with Mowry, Braxton said she is hopeful she can heal her relationships with the other women on The Real as well.

She shared, “I really hope to rekindle all my relationships and then we could probably do something for the public. But I think personally there’s a lot of things that needs to be said, and a lot of hugs that needs to be had. And these are really old wounds that run really deep, because we really, truly loved each other. And I don’t know. You never know.”

Braxton concluded, “At the end of the day, I am grateful to have rekindled my relationships with the ladies that I’ve already rekindled my relationships with, and who knows about the future? We just cross our fingers and be our better selves.”

You can watch the full interview with Entertainment Tonight, below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

