Florida airman accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met on dating app

Air Force Senior Airman Keith Williams allegedly traveled from his base to Alabama and raped the girl in her yard.

Loading the player...

A 25-year-old Florida airman has been accused of traveling across state lines last fall and raping an 11-year-old girl he met online.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keith Norris Williams reportedly traveled from his airbase, Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida to Decatur, Alabama. He reportedly met the girl online “via a dating app called Badoo,” authorities allege, but no one was aware of their physical encounter in October 2020 until Williams sent a friend request to a Facebook page set up by the girl’s father.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keith Norris Williams reportedly traveled from Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida to Decatur, Alabama and raped an 11-year-old girl he reportedly met online. (Decatur Police Department Alabama)

When the father intercepted the friend request in February, he sent Williams a message pretending to be his child, asking, “Do I know you?” According to a report from Northwest Florida Daily, an affidavit notes that Williams responded with “(Name redacted) from Badoo?”

Badoo is a dating-focused online social network where the man reportedly met the 11-year-old.

Williams went on to describe what the girl was wearing on the night of the incident and details about the backyard of her home. He then made some salacious remarks about the victim referencing the rape, and wrote: “Ima (I’m going to) definitely marry you in the future lol (laughing out loud).”

Read More: Dallas rapper Lil Loaded dies at the age of 20

The girl’s mother asked her about the exchange; the child opened up about Williams’ visit and subsequent assault, and her father immediately turned him into Decatur Police. The girl told investigators she and Williams had intercourse in the backyard of her family home.

Her father made the police report in February and Williams was arrested on April 30 in Florida and extradited back to Alabama on May 15. He was charged with first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child. He was released on a $60,000 bond.

Read More: Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson posts receipt of him giving restaurant worker $1,000 tip

“The above-listed defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law,” a Facebook post of Williams’ mugshot from the Decatur Police Department reads.

Currently, Williams is under the control of the Air Force and barred from leaving the state of Alabama.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

