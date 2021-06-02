Black Twitter reacts to Jay-Z calling Kim Kardashian the ‘queen of the come up’ in new track

The track is called "Bath Salts" and is from DMX's posthumous album Exodus

DMX’s “Exodus” was released to the world last Friday and among the many hip-hop titans gracing the beloved rap star’s posthumous album is Jay-Z, who is featured on the track “Bath Salts,” along with Nas.

In one of the song’s verses, the “Sorry Not Sorry” rapper made a reference to reality star Kim Kardashian, calling her the “queen of the come up” and Black Twitter, as per usual, had a lot to say.

“I’m the King of Zamunda, uh, King of the Summer/ Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the Come Up,” Jay-Z raps in the song. To some BeyHive members, calling Kardashian a queen was a slight to the one and only true crown holder — Queen Bey.

“How you with Beyoncé and you big up a Kardashian? Jay let me down with that verse man lol,” rap artist Genesis Elijah tweeted.

“Jay Z on DMX’s Bath Salts track: come be my Kardashian queen of the come up…Solange is waiting in the elevator my guy (round 2 fight) #DMX,” another commenter wrote, referencing the jaw-dropping altercation that took place between the Brooklyn musician and his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles after the Met Gala in 2014.

Jay Z on DMX’s Bath Salts track: come be my Kardashian queen of the come up…



“Jay Z saying “come be my kardashian” is very trash cause he has beyoncé lol,” added another commenter. However, those takes have been rebuffed by other listeners who say that the lyrics are taken out of the context of the entire verse.

“He was basically calling them opportunists in the song, he was not complimenting them,” tweeted one user in response to another.

Considering the reported rift between Jay-Z and Kanye West in recent years, the rumored chilliness between Beyoncé and Kardashian, and the Wests’ divorce announcement in February, many listener’s say shade is the more plausible interpretation.

“Queen of the come ups, it was shade not a compliment,” wrote one commenter.

Others were simply less than impressed with HOV’s verse. “That Jay Z verse on Bath Salts should probably have stayed on a Flash Drive,” wrote one listener.

One user asserted that Nas outshined Jay-Z on the track saying “NAS ATE on that Bath Salts track with Jay Z and DMX. Jay Z killed it too but Nas gets the crown on this one.”

After his passing in April, DMX’s album sales soared by over 1,000 percent and the single “Ruff Ryders” quickly reached number one on iTunes, Revolt reported. “Exodus” is projected to be somewhere in the top five spots on the Billboard 200 chart after its first week.

