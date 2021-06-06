Mariah Carey reportedly ends Roc Nation deal after ‘explosive’ meeting with Jay-Z

Music icon Mariah Carey is reportedly working on a "heavily R&B influenced album"

The emancipation of Mimi is official as music icon Mariah Carey parted ways with Roc Nation after a heated discussion with rap mogul Jay-Z over her future.

According to The Sun, a source told the outlet that Carey and Jay-Z’s meeting was “explosive” which has prompted her to leave the company for good. Carey signed with Roc Nation in 2017 after firing her former manager Stella Bulochnikov.

Jay-Z attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation,” the source told the outlet.

“She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer is reportedly working on a “heavily R&B influenced album” and has a world tour set for this year, the New York Post reports.

Singer Mariah Carey has had a troubled relationship with her older sister, Alison — who’s suing her — for years. The two are currently estranged from each other. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On Roc Nation’s website, the singer has already been removed from the list of high-profile artists represented by the company. Others include Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera.

“Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps,” the source added. “She isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

However, according to Mirror UK, a source close to the outlet said, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended courteously and she & Jay-Z are on great terms. Mariah is currently represented at Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner.”

Carey and Jay-Z have collaborated over the years on songs including her 1999 hit “Heartbreaker” and his 2000 song “Things That U Do.”

