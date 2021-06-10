Black Twitter has questions after K. Michelle debuts new look: ‘Unrecognizable’

The singer and reality star took to Twitter with a brand new look including pink hair

Black Twitter is at it again. After K. Michelle debuted her new look on social media, fans on the app have been left wondering what’s going on, calling her “unrecognizable”.

K. Michelle has found herself trending on Twitter. In a post on the app from Wednesday, the singer and reality star posted a picture of her new look, including brand new pink hair and to some, an unrecognizable face. She shared in the picture, “Y’all got your summer styles together? Today you can call me Pinky,” along with a brand new selfie.

After sharing the pictures, the post went viral on the site, with Black Twitter trying to break down why she looks so different.

Tweets started flooding in on Wednesday after the singer shared the post. While many confirm she looks beautiful in the picture, most users are just confused as to how different she seems to look to them. One Twitter user wrote in a tweet, “K Michelle looks great she just don’t look like K Michelle.” Another user seemed to share similar sentiments, writing in the tweet, “Y’all really expect me to believe that’s K. Michelle…?”

Y’all got your summer styles together? Today you can call me Pinky 💕 pic.twitter.com/FGe4tqO49n — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 9, 2021

K Michelle looks great she just don’t look like K Michelle — Kelly Alexandria ✨ (@_loveKelly) June 9, 2021

Y’all really expect me to believe that’s K. Michelle…? pic.twitter.com/Yh3vYAEmhC — My Heart Will Gwan (@KevyD_) June 9, 2021

While many jokes continued to pour in on Black Twitter, many tweeted they were impressed and wanted to “find out who her doctor was.” One person wrote in a tweet, “Y’all joking about K Michelle meanwhile I’m tryna see if her surgeon & makeup team accept AfterPay because ME NEXT PLZ.” Another user tweeted, “Aye k Michelle’s new face is so pretty I’m so here for it lol.”

Y’all joking about K Michelle meanwhile I’m tryna see if her surgeon & makeup team accept AfterPay because ME NEXT PLZ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8cLjPO2kEC — The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) June 10, 2021

Aye k Michelle’s new face is so pretty I’m so here for it lol — Blending Queen (@SkyeAsiyanbi) June 10, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, K. Michelle has been open about her butt injections and bumps in the road that have affected her health in the past. She opened up to PEOPLE magazine after undergoing multiple surgeries to rehabilitate her body after illegal butt injections. She told the magazine in 2018, “It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured…I’m happy with my body. It’s nowhere near the ideal that I had before, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be my body.”

She continued, sharing, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough…I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

