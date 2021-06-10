NC principal surprises graduating class with heartfelt ‘I Will Always Love You’ performance

“Of course there’s nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and the greats like Dolly Parton, but the lyrics were really what I was trying to portray to my students,” said principal Marcus Gause

A North Carolina high school’s 2021 class graduated with degrees and a sweet serenade from their principal. Earlier this week, T. Wingate Andrews High School principal Marcus Gause delivered a soulful rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You”, which Whitney Houston made her own in 1992.

A video of Gause’s performance was posted on Facebook by High Point resident Winston McGregor on Tuesday and has reached over 7,000 views on the social media platform.

“The video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students is pure gold…I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love,” McGregor wrote on the post, asking viewers and some high profile figures like former vice president Al Gore, tv personality Simon Cowell, and Dolly Parton herself to share the video.

In an interview with ABC, Gause said he was nervous about the performance but was compelled by the song’s lyrics. “Of course there’s nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and the greats like Dolly Parton, but the lyrics were really what I was trying to portray to my students,” said Gause.

“One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love and students need to know that we care for them,” he added.

“Mr. Gause singing to us was something I will never forget. He is a big part of why I am who I am today,” said a graduating senior who ABC also interviewed.

Principal Gause video still. (Source: ABC)

Gause’s heartfelt tribute has been making the rounds on social media and circulated on feel-good media platforms. In the video, the infectious cheers from the crowd of graduates and their families can be heard in the background, praising the kind gesture and Gause’s vocal ability.

“This NC high school principal has made @DollyParton and his school very proud. Well done, Principal Gause! @RevSaviourFavor@TWAndrewsHS#lovewins#leadwithyourheart” wrote one Twitter user.

“Marcus Gause — principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina was supposed to just give a speech to the graduating class. Then this happened .” another Twitter user chimed in.

“I love love love this clip! We must show our young people love! Congratulations Principal Marcus Gause of Andrews High School in High Point, NC. #ShowLove #Educators,” tweeted another user on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the famous principal himself retweeted The Shade Room’s video post saying, “#lovewinsagain”

According to the school’s website, Gause is currently a Doctor of Education candidate and just so happens to be a North Carolina A&T alumnus.

