Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia rocks mini-version of Australian Open outfit

The series of photos was shared on Olympia's official Instagram account run by her father, Alexis Ohanian.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Serena Williams‘ daughter Olympia rocks a mini-version of her mother’s Australian Open outfit, seemingly following in her footsteps.

As theGrio has previously reported, Williams’ toddler child is constantly rocking social media. From adorable dancing videos to cute outfit pics, Williams’ nearly-four-year-old daughter is already an apparent pro at the app. In a heartwarming post on young Olympia’s official Instagram page (run by her father, Alexis Ohanian, for whom she’s named), the girl’s seen posed in an identical outfit to the one her iconic mother wore at the Australian Open this year.

This photo from last January shows tennis champ Serena Williams celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning a match in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

In the series of photos that has over 100,000 likes, Williams’ adorable daughter wears her own, smaller version of Williams’ outfit, complete with the pink, red and black one-legged cat suit. To add to the cuteness, Olympia is rocking two buns with pink-puff hair ties to match the catsuit and poses with a tennis racket, truly taking after her mother.

While the Instagram post has gained plenty of traction and seems to be celebrated by all, Williams seem to opine that Ohanian posted the pictures a bit too early.

Commenting on the photoset, she spoke directly to her husband, writing: “Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄. Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL.”

Serena Williams celebrates after winning match point in her Women’s Singles fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka during Day Seven of February’s 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Per People magazine, Williams shed light on this very same outfit when she wore it in February 2021, claiming it to be a tribute to late track great Florence Griffith Joyner.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” she shared at the time. “Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing

“This year,” Williams continued, “we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is so brilliant.'”

Williams has had a pretty major year on and off the tennis court. The sports legend recently announced a first-look deal with Amazon, one in which she will produce scripted and unscripted projects for the streamer.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios,” she shared in a press release. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

