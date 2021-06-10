Starz drops first trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The trailer takes fans back to the '90s and highlights performances from Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis and more

Loading the player...

Power fans, rejoice! Starz has dropped the first official trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the second spinoff in the ever-growing Power franchise.

The third installment in the popular Power series is officially coming to Starz this July. Entitled Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the prequel story transports Power fans to Southside Jamaica, Queens in 1991 and is described as a “sprawling family drama.”

Featuring star of the stage and screen Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Mekai Curtis as the titular role (Kanan Stark), the trailer is jam-packed with those twists, turns, and exciting television fans love so much from the Power franchise.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1 2021 Primary Key Art, Image ID: PBK1_Disposable_05_6296_0004 (Disposable Cam Film Roll 6296 Frame 22A)

Rounding out the cast outside of Miller and Curtis are Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown.

Sascha Penn is the official creator and showrunner for the highly anticipated spinoff and is also executive producing along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp.

Read the official synopsis for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, per the press release, below:

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original “Power,” “Raising Kanan” explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: The cast of “Power” at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

As theGrio previously reported, 50 Cent dropped an official music video in January teasing Power Book III with it’s official theme song, “Part of the Game.”

Speaking to the music video, Starz shared in a statement at the time, “A small crew pleasantly surprised neighborhood residents with a pop-up video shoot in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, which is both where the new series is set and 50 Cent’s old neighborhood,” STARZ said in a statement….spotlighting the authentic ‘90s world that viewers will be taken back to in the upcoming Power Universe prequel series, the music video opens with 50 Cent sporting a classic ‘90s bucket hat and features numerous cars that were popular in that era.”

The new STARZ original series Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere globally on Sunday, July 18at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

