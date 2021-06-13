Uber Eats driver cries over $1.19 tip in heartbreaking viral video

"That's not even enough to cover gas. How am I supposed to survive like that?," said Uber driver Smithson Michael

An Uber Eats driver has gone viral after he posted a video where he became emotional after receiving a $1.19 tip from a customer after driving for more than an hour.

In his TikTok video, Smithson Michael (@deliveryguy100) shared that he currently struggles to support himself while driving for the food delivery service. He asked customers to tip in the video that has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

“I wish people knew what it was like to deliver for Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash — all these companies,” he said as he cried. “I just spent an hour driving around for $1.19 tip. I mean would it hurt y’all to tip us, throw us five dollars?”

He revealed that he is homeless and months behind on his car payments.

“I got $.19 and $2 from the app. What’s that? That’s not even enough to cover gas. How am I supposed to survive like that? Homeless — I’m there. This that I’m sitting in and it’s gone! I’m four months behind, there’s no way I can pay for that. Everything fell apart on me. I haven’t been able to sustain myself and provide for myself.”

He continued, “And these are essential services. I just wish people knew what it was like. I wish they’d understood what it’s like to drive for these services.”

In the bio of his profile, he listed his Cash App, Venmo, and PayPal information to receive donations.

Smithson received a sympathetic response in his commenters with one follower responding, “I sent you 10 dollars. Hope that helps a little. Hope you have a better day tomorrow. God bless you.”

“Say it with me: PEOPLE DESERVE LIVABLE WAGES & DON’T ORDER IF OU CAN’T TIP,” another follower responded.

Kevin James Thornton shared a response video on TikTok and encouraged viewers to donate Smithson, saying their support could “make a huge difference.”

Jason Dogwood tweeted about Smithson saying, “The true measure of how you rate on the scale of good person vs bad person is the way you treat those who are less fortunate. Don’t be “that person” who only tips $1.19 after the delivery person spent an hour driving around for your food. #BeKind“

Dr. Cynthia Roy George responded, “Pure cruelty! We should [be] tipping as we would in a restaurant plus consider the gas money. These folks have families too.”

