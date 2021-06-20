Megan Thee Stallion calls out DaBaby on Twitter after a Tory Lanez-related retweet

"Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange," Megan Thee Stallion said

Megan Thee Stallion called out rapper DaBaby after he retweeted a joke from a fan who referenced her being shot by Tory Lanez.

“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the tweet read.

He responded by saying that the retweet was a mistake, tweeting, “Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on. I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly shit. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me. Type shit yall on?”



Days after DaBaby released his collaboration with Tory Lanez called “SKAT,” Megan responded, leading to the two frequent collaborators to go back and forth on Twitter.

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” the Savage rapper tweeted. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

DaBaby doubled down on his remarks, telling the Houston rapper that she “let these folks get the best of you thug.”

“You know like I know I ain’t no ‘industry’ n—-, let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g,” he said.

“My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’ ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya ‘business’ my g,” she responded.

“You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat nigga directly. I told him da same shit. lol Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what,” he said in reference to his collaboration with Lanez.

The disagreement led to Megan’s boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, to step in to defend her, telling DaBaby not to address her again. DaBaby ultimately laughed off Fontaine’s comments, tweeting, “You must not know bout mee, You must not know bout meeeeeh.”

Megan recently released her new single “Thot Shit” which entered the top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music charts. The single release was accompanied with a politically and sexually charged music video that takes a jab at conservative politicians who have spent the better part of a year slandering her music.

theGrio previously reported that GOP politician DeAnna Lorraine made claims that she felt targeted after the music video’s release. She also called the rapper’s music “garbage.”

Lorraine said that she believes that people will “find my address or kill me or do something terrible to me. And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP.”

