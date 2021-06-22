DMX to receive special tribute, curated by Swizz Beatz, at 2021 BET Awards

Swizz Beatz will participate in and curate the segment which will feature performances from Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and Method Man

BET is set to honor the late DMX.

The network will air a tribute to the rapper at the 2021 BET Awards. The artist’s longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz will participate in and curate the segment which will include performances from Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and Method Man.

Actor Michael K. Williams will also make an appearance, per the press release obtained by theGrio.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit,” said Connie Orlando, executive vice-president of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, in the release.

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards.”

DMX, born Earl Simmons, sold more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime. He passed away on April 9.

Artists will perform the rapper’s iconic music and a new song will debut from his posthumous album, Exodus. The album was released on May 28 via Def Jam and was his first album since 2012’s Undisputed.

As reported by theGrio, his final album, which he completed before his death in April, features songs with his musical peers such as Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Nas. The album shares its name with DMX’s youngest son, per People.

Producer Swizz Beatz, who produced the late rapper’s early hits, including his first, “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” worked on the release with DMX before his untimely death.

Swizz talked about DMX’s legacy at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“This year in hip-hop has been really hard,” said the producer. “We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX the great.”

DMX and Swizz Beatz perform at The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party on December 5, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bacardi)

“He made music with raw passion,” continued Swizz. “He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two No. 1 albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered.”

The 13-track project also features songs with Lil Wayne, Usher, and new sensations like Moneybagg Yo and Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

Choreographer Fatima Robinson will serve as creative director and the tribute will feature some of the rapper’s biggest hits from “Slippin,” “Party Up,” “What’s My Name?” “Where the Hood At?” “My N**** / X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Get at Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” and “DMX Prayer.”

The BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on BET.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!