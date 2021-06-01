DMX’s 8-year-old daughter performs at Texas tribute concert

Sonovah Hillman Jr. sang "Slippin" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" while on stage

Loading the player...

8-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr, daughter of the late rap legend DMX, took to the stage during a tribute concert for her father and performed her rendition of a few of his songs.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, was slated to perform at the venue in May, but after the rapper’s death in April, the bar’s owner decided to shift gears and hold a tribute concern in conjunction with the late rapper’s family, according to TMZ.

DMX and his daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. (Credit: Hillman)

#ItsOnSite Contributor @ShadyyPorterr 💜



DMX's eight-year-old daughter performed in his place at a bar in Texas over the weekend, stealing hearts as she rapped along to her late father's "Slippin".

________________________________________

Sonovah Hillman Jr. took to the stage at pic.twitter.com/SXbZ0lbgQD — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) June 1, 2021

Read More: Ruff Ryder CEO Waah Dean talks DMX and the future of the label

Hillman sang “Slippin” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” while on stage at The Wildcatter Saloon on May 29. She wore a t-shirt featuring imagery reminiscent of DMX’s style and tutu for the performance in front of a supportive yet intimate crowd.

Hillman earned acclaim on social media earlier this year after she rapped a creative tribute to her father during his memorial service in New York.

DMX’s Daughter Performed A Song She Wrote Herself For DMX's Memorial Service



She's So Talented, I Guess She Got It From Her Dad



Congratulations To DMX's Daughter For Doing A Great Performance pic.twitter.com/F47DgQVh3B — SUPREME.G (@RealSUPREME_G) April 25, 2021

Hillman wasn’t DMX’s only daughter to release a tribute. As theGrio previously reported, in April, a few days after his death, his daughter Sasha took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute.

“Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter,” she said. She also shared a picture of the two of them holding hands on stage.

Read More: Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas and more featured on new DMX album ‘Exodus’

Many members of DMX’s family were in attendance at this lastest tribute concert which took place in Katy, Texas. Along with Hillman’s mother, his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and his youngest son Exodus made an appearance.

According to Inside Edition, Hillman is following in her father’s footsteps and released a single called “TikTok Kid.” Before DMX’s passing she released a single called, “I Hate Zoom,” and according to the publication, her father supported her efforts.

“Whatever is on my mind, I just write about it,” said Hillman while discussing her foray into the music industry, according to Power 105.1. Hillman’s Instagram account is full of pictures and videos documenting her musical journey.

It was widely reported that Hillman would appear on DMX’s Swizz Beatz-produced posthumous album, Exodus, which was released on May 28th, but her name does not appear on the tracklist. This album is the rapper’s first Def Jam album in almost two decades. His last album Grand Champ was released in 2003.

theGrio’s Keydra Manns contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

