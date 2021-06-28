Fantasia’s daughter makes first church appearance one week after NICU release

The singer has kept fans updated through social media posts since the arrival of her newborn daughter

Fantasia enjoyed a happy Sunday with her daughter Keziah, who made her first church appearance this Sunday, exactly one week after her release from the NICU.

As theGrio previously reported, Fantasia’s daughter was released from the NICU after a one-month stay. The singer kept her fans updated throughout Keziah’s journey and last week, she finally got to share the good news on Instagram, posting a picture of her daughter with the caption, “Welcome Home.”

Now, the baby’s condition has improved to the point that Fantasia finally got to take her daughter to church.

Singer Fantasia Barrino attends the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton on January 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She shared a picture of Keziah fast asleep in a pink bow on Sunday.

In the caption, Fantasia wrote, “@keziahlondontaylor First Time At Church with Daddy & Mommy @bishopjakes.”

The post took off on the app, receiving over 200,000 likes and plenty of comments. Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Phaedra Parks are just a few of the famous names who expressed their love and support to both Fantasia and Keziah.

When Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor welcomed their first daughter together on May 23, the singer shared the news with her fans on Instagram as well.

She wrote at the time that Keziah was born “a little too early,” but was “a fighter” like Fantasia herself.

The caption read, “The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

Fantasia and Taylor have also been keeping people updated with Keziah’s journey through an official Instagram account for their daughter, @keziahlondontaylor. In a recent video, Taylor is seen cradling his newborn daughter, and the caption reads, “Here is what I’m going to do Daddy 🧸🎀💕 Love You Right Back 🎀💕💕🧸💕💕.”

As TheGrio previously reported, Fantasia was not only incredibly open with her daughter’s journey in the NICU, she also spoke about her fertility struggles as well.

She shared with Tamron Hall last year, “At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things … this is a three-year journey we’ve been on, and then we went back in and found out that one of my tubes were closed. … We went back and found out now that one’s open, the other is closed.”

The couple revealed that their faith is what got them through that tough time, with Taylor sharing, “I strictly heard God tell me that he was going to make this happen.”

