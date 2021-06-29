Beyoncé’s Ivy Park drops preview of new swimwear collection

The Queen has a new incarnation of her coveted clothing line coming soon

Just when you thought Ivy Park couldn’t entice you into giving them any more of your coins, Beyoncé and her cohorts at Adidas are back to woo us with a new line of size-inclusive swimwear that already has social media buzzing.

Next month, Beyoncé’s super-viral Ivy Park collection is reportedly dropping a Flex Park swimwear capsule that they say is designed to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

(Credit: DOMINIQUE POWERS. COURTESY OF ADIDAS X IVY PARK)

According to WWD, “And even though Beyoncé hasn’t donned a bikini to market this particular collection, the brand has lined up other high-powered faces to front the campaign: beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley along with actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors.“

Thursday, fans and Beyhive devotees alike were thrilled when a short video unexpectedly dropped on the official Ivy Park Instagram account accompanied by the tagline “How Do You Flex?”

The day before, the same tagline was posted along with an 80’s style photo featuring a set of weights under fluorescent lighting with wood-paneled walls and tan carpeting.

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016. In 2020, she almost broke the internet when her partnership with Adidas was revealed via a series of gift boxes delivered to her celebrity friends and some lucky social media influencers. Both celebs and influencers wasted no time posting clever unveiling videos on their feeds.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Despite her mega-success with athleisure, Flex Park marks the entertainer’s first foray into swimwear for the Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration and boasts a bright neon color palette.

Key items include one-and two-piece bathing suits, cover-ups for women, men’s matching shirt and short sets, a slide, a unisex bucket hat, and a tote bag. Beach-day-friendly accessories like a towel and water bottle round out the collection.

Given the rise of the body positivity movement it should come as no surprise that Majors – a plus-sized model who went viral last year after dropping a masterfully executed Beyoncé video tribute, is front and center.

As her presence would suggest, fashionistas of all sizes can rock the apparel ranging from XS to 4X in clothing and sizes 5 to 15 in footwear.

As theGrio previously reported, back in February, Academy Award winner Viola Davis revealed she was a supporter of the brand by modeling outfits from the Icy Park collection on her Instagram page.

In the post, she shared three photos featuring her and her 10-year-old daughter, Genesis, wearing items from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

.@violadavis and her daughter Genesis ate in their Icy Park❄️ pic.twitter.com/WHSp0sSExk — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 24, 2021

“Thank you @Beyonce!!” Davis wrote on Instagram. “Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark’s new #IcyPark collection!!! ?? #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas,”

In her photos, Davis is in a pair of brown tights and a matching crop top while Genesis rocks hot pink. Both also shared a photo wearing protective face masks.

In a 2019 interview with People magazine, Davis said her love for her daughter “surpasses anything that I could want from the material world.”

“I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it,” she said two years ago. “That’s all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

