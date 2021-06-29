‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ partners with McDonald’s on new merch collection

The exclusive collection includes matching jerseys, shorts, hoodies and more ahead of the highly anticipated film's release

McDonald’s is getting the Space Jam treatment. The food giant is teaming up with Space Jam: A New Legacy for a new exclusive merch collection.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, is only weeks away from premiering, and fans everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the new iteration of the classic children’s film. Getting in on the fun, McDonald’s is partnering with the highly anticipated film and Diamond Supply Co. for the ultimate Space Jam collaboration.

Dropping on July 3 and available while supplies last, the exclusive merch collection will include a custom line of jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.

McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co x Space Jam A New Legacy Collection – All (Courtesy)

Per the official press release, “The collection puts a Golden Arches twist on classic sportswear and lounge items, featuring some of the Space Jam: A New Legacy characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Taz. Fans can choose from four signatures pieces, ranging in size from SM through XXL, as they get suited up for the summer movie.”

The collection includes a classic-cut jersey with matching basketball shorts that “spotlight the Tune Squad in playful designs and multiple colorways,” and a t-shirt and cotton sweatshirt of the Toon Squad players playing basketball.

McDonalds x Diamond Supply Co x Space Jam A New Legacy Collection (Courtesy)

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, expressed excitement with an official statement.

It reads, “Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We’re all looking forward to the premiere, and can’t wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection. From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we’re always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers.”

Nick Tershay, Owner and Founder of Diamond Supply Co., shared in a statement, “We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy. This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

The collection is set to drop exclusively on DiamondSupplyCo.com and at Diamond Supply’s flagship store in Los Angeles on July 3 at 9 a.m. PDT and will be available while supplies last.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, the new iteration of Space Jam has been in development for some time. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly in March, James opened up about stepping into Michael Jordan‘s shoes, who starred in the original film. He explained, “It’s something Mike [Michael Jordan] created and is his…I held that with a lot of responsibility.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere both in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

