Keith Sweat goes viral for more reasons than one in Verzuz with Bobby Brown

The Verzuz battle between R&B royalty thrilled thousands on social media — and appeared to keep one competitor abuzz too.

Loading the player...

Last night’s Verzuz with R&B royalty Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat thrilled thousands of social media users, who reveled in revisiting the hits from the 1980s and ’90s. But there was a lot more that viewers enjoyed about this particular Instagram matchup — and its centerpieces certainly seemed to enjoy themselves as well.

Sweat’s apparent enjoyment of free cocktails seemed to catch the collective eye of Twitter commentators. “That Ciroc talking to Keith right now,” noted Jemele Hill.

R&B stars Keith Sweat (left) and Bobby Brown (right) faced off in a Verzuz matchup Thursday night that clearly entertained its audience on social media. (Instagram)

Her tweet was one of many that kept Twitter abuzz with hilarity. Desus & Mero hosting half Desus Nice wrote, “Keith about to take his shirt off and fight someone in the parking lot when the party done.”

At one point in the battle, Sweat told DJ Cassidy he would have robbed him “back in the day,” which prompted Nice to add, “Keith sweat robbed some of your uncles back in the day and they texting u right now like ‘nobody trying to watch that nonsense.’”

Lmaoooooo Keith Sweat is singing to the Ciroc 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/XjUly49eyR — Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) July 2, 2021

Ima just gon head and say it

Keith Sweat DRUNK ASF #VERZUZ #BobbyBrownVsKeithSweat pic.twitter.com/DhXHWeoQCJ — Noseyroseyposey (@Noseyroseypose1) July 2, 2021

Keith Sweat is drunk as hell on this stage tonight! and I was worried about Bobby #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/iGG1fH16AJ — unfriendly black girl (@VMINTIZE) July 2, 2021

Man, Ciroc and Keith Sweat is straight comedy. The more he drank and you saw the rest. #KeithSweat was drunk in love. #VERZUZ #EssenceFest — 🍄2Much4You🍄 (@peepthisgal) July 2, 2021

You know you drunk when Bobby Brown singing drink responsiblyyyyyyy😭😭😭😭😭 Keith Sweat was on one — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) July 2, 2021

Sweat used a line from Drake’s “All Me” to bring in his hit single, “Make It Last Forever.” And Black Twitter was here for it.

“I’m crying because I definitely had Keith playing Drake’s ‘I’m the light-skinned Keith Sweat I can make it last forever’ on my Verzuz bingo card,” Sylvia Obell tweeted. “I’m so glad he did it before playing the song.”

Sweat also kept audiences guessing when he accused Brown of “cheating” several times. “SCREAMING!!!! Bobby read Keith’s tracklist! This #VERZUZ is peak Uncles cheating in card games energy,” one Twitter user opined.

Keith Sweat transitioned Drake’s “All Me” verse into “Make It Last Forever” during tonight’s #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/jiqJIWxm9p — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) July 2, 2021

Lmaooo Keith Sweat just said he would have robbed Dj Cassidy back in the day and I believe him. This man is G O N E 😂#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/AXuBzgheh9 — Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) July 2, 2021

Lmaoooooo Keith Sweat is singing to the Ciroc 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/XjUly49eyR — Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) July 2, 2021

Sweat accused Brown of cheating by playing his songs with New Edition. “Bobby cheating with the New Edition catalog…. Lol! Keith gotta pull out the LSG slaps now,” DJ Era wrote. And he did — dropping “My Body,” his big 1997 hit with his supergroup alongside the late Gerald Levert and New Edition member Johnny Gill.

While there were a few viral moments during the “drunk uncle Verzuz,” there was definitely a lot more celebration about seeing these two legends alive, well and still performing.

A Twitter user wrote: “Bobby Brown seen and been thru more than most ever will in their lives so I’m so beyond happy he got this moment to feel the love from the world for his iconic contributions to music!! And salute to the King Keith Sweat for comin thru and showin out!!

“This #VERZUZ was everything!!!” another gushed. “Salute to the Kangs of R&B, Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat. Living Legends!!!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!