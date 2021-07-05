Todrick Hall calls out someone from ‘inner circle’ after LA home burglarized

The Los Angeles home of YouTube star and choreographer Todrick Hall was recently burglarized while he was visiting the U.K.

Hall hit up Instagram on Sunday to react to the incident, noting that the thieves are probably someone he knows personally.

“Just landed back in America to hundreds of messages and calls from my family and friends. I am ok and unharmed,” Hall’s post began.

“I’m devastated that someone would do this to me, and even more disturbed to see people celebrating and laughing about it online. This happened less than an hour after my cat sitter left my home, and I’m just happy that my cats have all been found and are safe.”

According to reports, Hall told police that $50K of personal items such as handbags were stolen, according to PEOPLE.

“I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me,” said Hall.

“Be careful who you let in your close circle. They really will put your life and their life on the line just to steal a Louis/Gucci bag. Sad,” he added.

The thieves reportedly broke a window to gain entry into the home. Hall has been documenting his absence from the property on social media. He has been in London as of late, catching multiply theater performances of Hairspray.

Todrick Hall performs at PlayStation Theater on November 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Hall teamed up with Brandy to drop a Cinderella medley on YouTube.

As previously reported by theGrio, in the video medley, Brandy and Hall sing songs from the Disney film’s original soundtrack and recreate some of the most iconic scenes. Brandy even wears the signature blue Cinderella dress and dances with Hall while singing “Ten Minutes Ago” with a full ensemble.

At the time, Hall tweeted about how Brandy’s Cinderella influenced him in his youth and “changed his life.”

He wrote, “In 1997 I saw ‘Cinderella’ starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!”

Hall is also known for his friendship with pop star Taylor Swift. Last year, he came to the singer’s defense in an explicit rant against Kim Kardashian West, theGrio reported. Hall stepped all the way into the now years-long feud between Kanye West and the singer over a phone call between the music frenemies over West’s song “Famous.”

West and Swift publicly sparred over whether or not Swift gave her blessing for the song, in which West calls her a “b*tch.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Todrick Hall attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

After an extended version of the phone call leaked in march 2020, Swift felt vindicated whereas Kim accused her on Twitter of being self-serving and denied any editing of the call.

Hall blasted Kardashian in his Instagram stories.

“I cannot stand this woman!” Hall wrote. “Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self,” he wrote. “After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this. Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

Meanwhile, Hall recently weighed in on Lil Nas X’s popularity and noted that the openly gay rapper has to be more shocking than his white counterparts.

“I think that Lil Nas, and I can’t speak for him, but he probably knows that singing a song that’s just a format that the Jonas Brothers, that Shawn Mendes, that James Arthur, that Ed Sheeran, that Sam Smith, that any of these other performers have been able to do would not be enough,” Hall told Pride Source.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander and Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report.

