'CornerStore' is officially coming to screens this July

The film is described as a comedy "in a similar vein of movies like 'Clerks,' 'Barbershop,' 'Car Wash,' and the 'Friday' series."

Get ready because CornerStore is coming to a screen near you. This July, CornerStore will officially be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms.

CornerStore is being released through Freestyle Digital Media, which is owned by TheGrio‘s parent company Entertainment Studios. The film, which was made ten years ago, is the directorial debut of award-winning filmmaker Joe Doughrity, and is written by Doughrity & Dwight Patillo. Producers include Doughrity, Patillo, and Robert Evangelista of Shotown Pictures.

The official synopsis per the press release reads: “In a similar vein of movies like Clerks, Barbershop, Car Wash, and the Friday series, CornerStore chronicles a day-in-the-life of a Detroit convenience store on. Owned by the Jenkins family, the store is operated by Earl (Roger Guenveur Smith), a middle-class father of Gerard (Lawrence Lamont), an aspiring chef, and his sister Gail, a fun-loving socialite.

Gerard is celebrating what starts out as an uneventful 22nd birthday. What ensues is a wild day in his life and in the lives of the people who frequent this store the eccentric customers who are the real stars of this urban comedy. From winos to gangsters, thieves to preachers, a LOT can happen on the corner.”

“There are thousands of family-owned stores that cater to communities like the one shown in CornerStore,” Doughrity shared in a statement alongside the press release.

“From bodegas in New York, to drive-thru dairy marts in California, Mom & Pop delis, and convenience stores all over the world. I think audiences connect to our ensemble cast because everyone knows someone like them. These are working-class people triumphing over everyday challenges with humor and determination.”

CornerStore will be available on digital and VOD platforms on July 27.

