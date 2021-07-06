‘Succession’ drops season 3 trailer with Sanaa Lathan

The Emmy award-winning series returns after almost two years, with Lathan joining as Lisa Arthur, "a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer"

The Roy family is back. HBO‘s hit series Succession has dropped a season 3 trailer, which features an appearance from Sanaa Lathan, who is joining the series as Lisa Arthur.

After postponing filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Succession will return to HBO this fall, almost two years after its critically acclaimed second season. The new episodes will continue to follow the Roy family and their endless struggle for power, putting the rift between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) front and center.

Winners of the Best Drama Series award for ‘Succession’ Kevin J. Messick, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong pose in the press room during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The third season features some star-studded additions to the series, including Hope Davis, Alexander Skarsgård, and Adrien Brody. A significant addition is Lathan who is portraying Lisa Arthur, “a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer.”

In the trailer, Arthur is seen in a tense sit-down with the sole daughter of the Roy family, Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook).

She asks in the clip, “Shiv, are you okay?” before flashing to a scene where Shiv gives one of her brothers an ultimatum: “If I back you against Dad, you would need to let me take over.”

At the time of the announcement, Lathan took to Instagram to share her excitement. The Nappily Ever After actress shared a photo of the Deadline report, and wrote in the caption, “excited about this,” along with the fire emoji. She also shared a selfie earlier this year when she was on set, with the caption “Good Morning Sunshine #SuccessionHBO”

The series returns after a knockout second season, which earned the coveted Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Season 3’s official synopsis reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Actress Sanaa Lathan attends HBO’s “Native Son” screening at Guggenheim Museum on April 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

While an official premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced, HBO has assured fans that the hit series will return “this fall.” Check out the thrilling trailer for the upcoming season below:

