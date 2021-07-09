White man sentenced after attacking Black teen with bike lock at Michigan park

Lee Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, used racial slurs and said Black people had no right to use the beach before striking Devin Freelon

Loading the player...

A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park.

A judge in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday also ordered Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking Devin Freelon Jr., 18, on June 6, 2020.

Authorities have said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens at Sterling State Park beach in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township, about 39 miles (62 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Lee Mouat is shown in a booking photo. (Credit: Detroit Police Department)

He repeatedly used racial slurs and said Black people had no right to use the beach before striking Freelon and attempting to hit another teen, authorities said. Freelon lost several teeth and suffered a fractured jaw as well as cuts to his face and mouth.

The assault happened after two groups of people — one white, the other Black — exchanged words at the beach. The attack on Freelon sparked a brawl between the groups.

“The cowardly and unprovoked attack on this young victim is terribly disturbing,” Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a statement. “Every individual citizen has the right to not live in fear of violence or attack based on the color of their skin.”

Mouat had faced up to 10 years in prison.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!