2 men sentenced to life for killing Minn. woman in murder-for-hire plot

Monique Baugh was found dead shot three times — including once in the face — in a Minneapolis alleyway.

Loading the player...

Two men convicted of the premeditated murder of a respected Minnesota mom, realtor and local rap star’s girlfriend have been sentenced to life without the possibility of release.

Monique Baugh, 28, was found dead shot three times — including once in the face — in a Minneapolis alleyway on New Year’s Eve 2019. Her hands were duct-tape bound.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were convicted of Baugh’s murder and kidnapping. They were also convicted of the attempted second-degree murder of Jon Mitchell-Momoh, Baugh’s MC boyfriend, who goes by the single name of Momoh.

The two men convicted of the premeditated murder of respected Minneapolis realtor and mother Monique Baugh have been convicted to life without the possibility of release. (Facebook)

According to a report in People magazine, Mitchell-Momoh was the likely target of the plot. He told investigators he had recently signed a record contract and admitted that he had been flashing money on social media.

The aspiring artist was shot several times at the couple’s home, and he survived his attack. He was found by police covered in blood, surrounded by his two daughters, who were then 1 and 3-years old.

In a statement last January, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said, “I cannot begin to describe how vicious the behavior was in this case.” Prosecutors allege that Baugh was kidnapped from a fake home showing in Maple Grove, a suburb of Minneapolis, and driven there in a U-Haul rental truck, where she was slain.

The little girl used her princess wand to turn Grandma into a frog — so Wanda acted like a frog. After that, the little girl said she turned Wanda into her mommy. “I said, I’m sorry, I can’t be your mommy,” Wanda said, but the little girl insisted, “Gammy, do it. Just do it” — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 12, 2021

Lou Raguse of KARE 11, Minneapolis’ NBC affiliate station, shared on Twitter his sentiments after witnessing the impact statement of Baugh’s grieving mother, Wanda Williams Baugh, tweeting how “one story she shared brought me to tears.”

Berry and Davis are the first to be convicted and sentenced, but at least eight people were involved in the plot, according to investigators. Also charged are Shante Davis, 38, and Elsa Segura, 28, a former Hennepin County probation officer.

They have both been charged with aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!