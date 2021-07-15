Chrissy Teigen opens up about being in ‘cancel club’: ‘I feel lost’

The model has resumed using social media after taking a break due to the fallout surrounding bullying allegations

In a recent social media post, Chrissy Teigen opened up about being in “the cancel club,” writing that she “feels lost” after the fallout of her bullying controversy.

As theGrio has previously reported, Teigen has had an intense 2021. The model and celebrity personality came under fire when she was suddenly faced with bullying allegations from multiple people. After taking a break from social media and issuing an official apology in June, Teigen is back on social media and letting fans in on where she is in her journey.

In her latest post on Wednesday, she wrote about being in her “depressed head” stuck inside all day.

Chrissy Teigen attends the LA premiere of Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” at ArcLight Hollywood on September 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In a post that now has over 800,000 likes on Instagram, she writes to her followers in the caption, “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

“But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer,” she continues. “I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

She then begins to write about cancel culture and how “it’s impossible to know until you’re in it.”

She writes, “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

She concludes by sending love and appreciation to her many fans, sharing, “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

As theGrio previously reported, Teigen took to Instagram will a lengthy post in the middle of June to address the allegations and officially apologize to all who have supported her.

She wrote at the time, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

