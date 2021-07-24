5 things to watch this week no matter your mood

We’ve got you covered this week

Neon

Summer is in full swing and that means the hits keep on coming, week after week. With so many blockbusters on the horizon, we thought this would be a good time to cozy up to some content with substance. Whether you’re looking for a laugh or something to make you think, we’ve got you covered this week.

Check out our list of 5 things to watch this weekend, no matter your mood:

Through Her Eyes

This short feature introduces leading lady Rayven Symone Ferrell in a film that follows a Black family in Selma, Alabama just as the state decides to desegregate schools. The story is told through the eyes of Ferrell’s character: 15-year-old Rosalee Wimbush who, despite her shyness, exudes power and displays a level of courage that even some of the adults around her can not muster. The coming of age story reminds viewers that there are pockets of hope and joy to be found even in the midst of darkness. Through its portrayal of normal Black life, including some of the most mundane and commonplace moments, Through Her Eyes is a welcomed shift in perspectives in the world of historical dramas. The movie is available now on digital platforms.

The Neutral Ground

This mind-blowing doc from director CJ Hunt documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the Lost Cause. In 2015, Hunt was filming the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four confederate monuments. But when that removal is halted by death threats, CJ sets out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much power in America. What ensues is an illuminating look at just how dedicated some white folks remain to a disturbing distortion of the truth and the rest is equally baffling and horrifying. The Neutral Ground is available now on PBS.

Ailey





Many know the name Alvin Ailey, but how many know the man? Ailey’s commitment to searching for truth in movement resulted in pioneering and enduring choreography that centers on African American experiences. Jamila Wignot’s resonant biography—a hit at Sundance and soon to be seen at the Tribeca Film Festival—grants artful access to the elusive visionary who founded one of the world’s most renowned dance companies, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Told through Ailey’s own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who knew him, the film is shows the enduring power of Ailey’s vision.

CornerStore

This funny film chronicles a day in the life of a Detroit convenience store owner. Owned by the Jenkins family, the store is operated by Earl (Roger Guenveur Smith), a middle-class father of Gerard (Lawrence Lamont), an aspiring chef, and his sister Gail, a fun-loving socialite. Gerard is celebrating what starts out as an uneventful 22nd birthday. What ensues is a wild day in his life, and in the lives of the people who frequent this store (the eccentric customers are the real stars of this urban comedy). From winos and gangsters to thieves and preachers, a LOT can happen on the corner. CornerStore will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on July 27 through Freestyle Digital Media. Freestyle Digital Media is owned by theGrio‘s parent company Entertainment Studios.

Snake Eyes

G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested and it may mean losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!