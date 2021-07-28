Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in new ‘King Richard’ trailer

The film follows Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, who meticulously trained his daughters who became two of the greatest athletes of all time.

The next great Will Smith role is coming this fall. Based on a true story, Smith stars as Richard Williams in the new trailer for King Richard.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are known as two of the greatest tennis players of all time, with numerous titles and Olympic gold medals under their belt. An inspirational story, the sisters were trained by their father, Richard Williams, from a very young age as they broke into the extremely competitive sport.

Now, it seems Richard Williams and his story will be getting some time in the spotlight. Set to air in theaters and HBO Max in fall 2021, King Richard follows the father as he trains his daughters to worldwide sports superstardom.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

In the trailer, Smith is shown in costume as Richard, coaching a young Venus and Serena. During one of the many scenes previewed in the trailer, Richard tells the powerful duo that he has “not one, but two Michael Jordans.”

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. King Richard is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

Serena Williams (C) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies’ Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Joining Will Smith as Williams, are rising stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams. Aunjanue Ellis joins as the girls’ mother and then-wife to Richard, Oracene “Brandi” Williams. Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn also appears as coach Paul Cohen, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci and Dylan McDermott as a sports agent.

The upcoming film also boasts a powerful creative team behind it, including Venus and Serena themselves as executive producers, alongside Isha Price (their sister), James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett-Smith and more. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with a screenplay by Zach Baylin.

King Richard will be released in theaters and HBO Max for 31 days on November 19. Fans can watch the full trailer below.

