Former Husker Andre Hunt implicated in sexual assault fined $1,000

The former football player was suspended from Nebraska’s football program in 2019

Loading the player...

Andre Hunt, one of two former University of Nebraska football players implicated in an alleged sexual assault in 2019, has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor charge of false reporting.

Late on updating this, as I was writing up the story: Hunt was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for his role in the alleged 2019 assault, Judge Thomas Zimmerman ruled this morning.



It’s the only punitive ruling against either Hunt or LeGrone for their roles in the alleged assault. — Andrew Wegley (@andrewwegley) July 30, 2021

He was sentenced Friday, three months after former teammate Katerian LeGrone was found not guilty of sexual assault in the case.

Hunt was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault but later pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge.

During LeGrone’s trial, Hunt testified that he lied to investigators when he said he never saw LeGrone have sexual contact with the 19-year-old woman, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

In his ruling, Lancaster County Judge Thomas Zimmerman said he was required to sentence Hunt based on the charge for which he has been convicted and can’t impose punishment based on unproven allegations.

Zimmerman said Hunt, who has no prior criminal record, was unlikely to reoffend.

Hunt, who returned home to Los Angeles after being suspended from Nebraska’s football program in 2019, appeared at the hearing via Zoom.

Additionally, Nebraska is currently a defendant in a lawsuit that alleges the school mishandled complaints of sexual assault and harassment involving Husker football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt in 2018 while Frost was the head coach.https://t.co/99camqt2pP pic.twitter.com/znAXfJvxsJ — HawkeyesChronicles (@HawksChronicles) November 22, 2020

Hunt and LeGrone were expelled from the university in April 2020 after a Title IX investigation conducted by the school concluded they had violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!