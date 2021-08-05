‘Pose’ actress Angelica Ross slams critics after sharing encounter with DaBaby

While DaBaby's homophobic Rolling Loud rant dominated headlines, Ross detailed their past encounter.

After sharing details of a past encounter with rapper DaBaby recently with her Twitter followers, Pose star Angelica Ross is slamming her critics, many of whom threw transphobic rhetoric at the actress.

For the past week, the MC has been dominating headlines. From his controversial homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to his subsequent doubling down and attempts at apologizing, the rapper has since been dropped from numerous music festivals and bookings.

While he was trending, Ross took to social media to share a story about a moment she shared with DaBaby, but received an unexpected response.

“Pose” actress Angelica Ross (left) recently shared a past encounter she had with embattled rapper DaBaby (right), who’s under fire for homophobic comments he made. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On Twitter Tuesday night, Angelica Ross posted, “Story time…I actually met DaB*by earlier this year. Flew home to ATL and had his gaze stuck on me as I walked towards him because he was standing next to my limo driver. He looked at the sign, then back at me, ‘Miss Ross’ he read aloud. I just laughed & left with my driver.”

Story time…I actually met DaB*by earlier this year. Flew home to ATL and had his gaze stuck on me as I walked towards him because he was standing next to my limo driver. He looked at the sign, then back at me, “Miss Ross” he read aloud. I just laughed & left with my driver. pic.twitter.com/p1WolxFBcL — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 4, 2021

Some immediately tweeted in response that Ross was making up the story altogether, an accusation she addressed hours later, also on Twitter.

“One thing folks know about ME…I don’t have to lie to kick it! I don’t make up stories unless I’m being paid to thru SAG-AFTRA for film & television,” Ross tweeted.

One thing folks know about ME…I don’t have to lie to kick it! I don’t make up stories unless I’m being paid to thru SAG-AFTRA for film & television 🚫 🧢 — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 4, 2021

It’s not what it says about him, but what it says about me and other trans women. We don’t ALL entertain these men & their nonsense. The universe was speaking to me. Had NOTHING to do with him. The moral of every story doesn’t center around y’all is the point. https://t.co/efgIBTJSZk — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 4, 2021

Another Twitter account asked Ross directly, “What are you trying to say about him?” to which Angelica Ross replied, “It’s not what it says about him, but what it says about me and other trans women. We don’t ALL entertain these men & their nonsense. The universe was speaking to me. Had NOTHING to do with him. The moral of every story doesn’t center around y’all is the point.”

Folk have been commenting under my IG photos saying “you can tell it’s a dude, he wasn’t looking at her”…and that is ALSO the point. Choosing not to date trans women is one thing, denying your attraction to us is another. On my BUMMIEST day these dudes be thirsty for it. — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 4, 2021

In addition to users claiming she lied, many turned to harmful transphobic rhetoric surrounding the trans actress. Responding to those comments, Ross wrote, “Folk have been commenting under my IG photos saying ‘you can tell it’s a dude, he wasn’t looking at her’…and that is ALSO the point. Choosing not to date trans women is one thing, denying your attraction to us is another. On my BUMMIEST day these dudes be thirsty for it.”

In her last notes about the fallout surrounding her tweet, she wrote people are “proving my point & then some” before simply tweeting out a GIF of Beyoncé in her “Formation” music video.

Quoting a lyric from the song, Angelica Ross wrote in the tweet, “You know you that b-tch when you cause all this conversation.”

People proving my point & then some in the comments 😂 Like it’s WILD. I’m being told both I look like a dude AND that no one cares, while the reality is y’all expected a messy trans story but got plain dry FACTS. We are women. FACT. Men will be attracted to trans women 📠 — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 5, 2021

“You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation” pic.twitter.com/UpRmb2ef6i — Angelica Love Ross (@angelicaross) August 5, 2021

