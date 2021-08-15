Kevin Hart commits $100,000 to Taraji P. Henson’s mental health foundation

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is set to get a big infusion to spread mental health awareness in the Black community

Taraji P. Henson‘s mental health foundation has gained a big commitment from fellow actor Kevin Hart.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, founded in 2018 and named after the actresses’ late father, is in line to receive a $100,000 donation from Hart.

Henson, who starred alongside the comedian in the 2009 romantic comedy Not Easily Broken, put it on record that Hart has an unfilled pledge for the organization while discussing her mental health advocacy as a guest on the comedian’s new Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart.

As Hart highlighted Henson’s accomplishment as an actress, he asked her to elaborate on her mental health advocacy. Henson jokingly reminded Hart that he had yet to give the donation he promised years before.

Actors Kevin Hart (left) and Taraji P. Henson (right) appear in Hart to Heart on Peacock. (via screenshot)

“I started the foundation because when I was looking for a therapist for myself and my son it was hard. [I] called my best friend who runs my foundation, Tracie Jenkins,” said Henson, cutting away to put the spotlight on Hart.

“Oh you never, you know you never made that donation, but we’ll get back to that,” Henson said wryly as Hart reacted humorously. “So anyway, but I’m on your show and I do everything you ask me to do.”

“How much did I say I was going to give to you?” Hart responded.

“One hundred thousand,” Henson replied, turning to the camera to say, “Why would you ask? Better be glad I didn’t say a million ’cause I know you got it.”

“Taraji, whatever you need from me, you have,” Hart pledged. “I will give you $100,000.”

Henson is a long-time advocate for mental health, promoting awareness in the Black community. She named her mental health organization after her father, Boris Lawrence. The Vietnam War veteran suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bipolar disorder, she said.

In the Hart to Heart interview, Henson explained how she was inspired to extend a helping hand to those with less access and resources.

“I started it because I knew that I was having an issue trying to find a therapist. I’m privileged, I have money,” she told Hart. “Imagine all the millions of people of color that can’t — but not even don’t, we don’t talk about it.”

Hart said he doesn’t know why therapy is “frowned upon” in both the community and the culture. Therapy is looked at as a “weakness” in the community, Henson said.

“It’s deep for us. You’re talking about over 400 years of oppression. So you’re talking about trauma that Black people have learned to normalize,” she added.

In addition to her foundation, Henson has a Facebook series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, that she co-hosts with Jenkins. The duo interviews guests on how they cope with and navigate through mental illness and trauma.

Guests have included Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland and Tamar Braxton.

