Netflix releases trailer for ‘Dear White People’ musical final season

A portion of season 4 will be set in the future

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the fourth and final season of Dear White People, which is set to premiere on Sept. 22.

As previously reported by theGrio, Netflix revealed in the synopsis that this season will be a bit more animated than the previous seasons as it has been transformed into a 90s-inspired musical, with a portion of it being set in the future.

Netflix released a 47-second teaser earlier this month, which gave fans a glimpse of Winchester University, the studio, and popular characters like Colandrea “Coco” Conners (Antoinette Robertson), and Samantha White (Logan Browning).

This season will feature the usual gang’s senior year, with the trailer showing Sam and Lionel (DeRon Horton) reminiscing about the time they participated in a ’90s-themed musical, titled “The Varsity Show.” There’s also a new Black student group — Black AF — which protests against the musical, accusing it of being a minstrel show.

The series also stars John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Brandon P. Bell. They will be returning to see Dear White People off in its final season.

The synopsis reads, “Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and ’90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: Sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”

Dear White People creator Justin Simien posted the teaser on his Instagram along with the caption, “Made a musical during the pandems cause Black joy was needed ✌🏾DWP V. IV Sept. 22.”

Comedian/actress Robin Thede commented, “I AM GETTING MY DANCE MOVES TOGETHER NOW!!!”

Another IG user wrote, “this looks like School Daze to the max!!!!!”

Another added, “Come through Black Joy!”

While Simien says farewell to his beloved series, he’s gearing up to create new projects with Paramount Television Studios. Deadline announced that Simien signed a three-year contract with the production company and will reportedly “develop premium television series aimed at various platforms via his Culture Machine production company.”

In his statement, the 38-year-old said, “During Dear White People’s incredible four-season run, it’s been an honor to facilitate bold-by-design, inclusive-by-default storytelling that pushes for better, more nuanced representation on screen as well as in the writer’s room, the director’s chair and across all departments.”

Last day of production has us in our feels. Winchester forever. ✊🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/a3JWtZ1waY — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) February 10, 2021

“Backed by an enthusiastic dream team at Paramount Television Studios, I’m thrilled to have the resources to apply my passion for identifying and developing the stars, storytellers, and artists of tomorrow on an exponentially larger scale,” he continued.

He ended his statement with, “As our industry grapples to attract an evolving, increasingly diverse consumer base, Culture Machine is poised and dedicated to meet that demand.”

theGrio’s Janesha Jones contributed to this report.

