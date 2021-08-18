Facebook removing hateful comments, accounts targeting Lizzo

Sources at Facebook confirmed to TMZ that they'd removed Lizzo harassers and their mean-spirited words from the social media site.

Social media giant Facebook, also the owner of Instagram, is removing hateful comments and accounts that are attacking pop singer Lizzo.

According to TMZ, sources at the company confirmed that they have removed comments under the singer’s Facebook and Instagram posts — and say they will continue to do so. Officials are also reportedly removing accounts of users bullying the singer, which goes against their community guidelines around hate speech and harassment.

Facebook is now removing the fateful comments targetting Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo (above), as well as the user accounts of those who harrass her. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As previously reported, the three-time Grammy Award-winner recently shared a tearful 12-minute Instagram Live after the release of her new single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B.

“On the days I feel I should be the happiest … I feel so down,” the Houston-native began, tears rolling down her face. “Like, I hurt so hard.”

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she continued. “It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have … something mean to say about you. And for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings; I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Afterward, Cardi B stood up for her collaborator on Twitter.

“Rumors is doing great,” she tweeted. “Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.” Her friend expressed her gratitude on Twitter too.

Thank you @iamcardib — you’re such a champion for all people. Love you so much ❤️ — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

Lizzo recently shared links for her fans to support the humanitarian crises happening in Haiti, Afghanistan, Turkey and Greece. She tweeted, “The internet has brought the world together for better or worse. Right now there are people in peril. awareness is the first step.”

The 33-year-old singer went live again on Instagram Tuesday, where she celebrated the success of her new single with the caption: “Having my cake and eating it bi**ch.” She celebrated by snacking on a cake made in her own image, adding that “Rumors” had been one of the most added songs of the week on pop radio and debuted at number-one on Apple Music.

The official video for the single has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

