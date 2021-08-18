Jill Scott stars as ‘real-life’ angel in Lifetime’s ‘Highway to Heaven’

The singer stars as an angel sent to help people in need.

Loading the player...

A television film series reboot of the 1980s drama series Highway to Heaven is coming to Lifetime.

The cable television network has greenlit a modern take on the classic Michael Landon TV series, Deadline reports. This time around, Jill Scott takes the lead.

Scott, a three-time Grammy-award winner, will star as Angela who is an angel sent to Earth to help those in crisis. The reboot puts a gender spin on the lead character as Landon played the male version in the original series as the angel Jonathan. Barry Watson will star as Junior High School principal Bruce who will learn of Angela’s real identity.

Jill Scott attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In addition to starring in the film, Scott is also an executive producer on the project. The cast also includes Ben Daon (The Astronauts), Robert Moloney (Riverdale, You Me Her), and Ashley Ross (A Series of Unfortunate Events).

Lifetime’s take is inspired by the successful ’80s drama that ran on NBC. The show aired more than 100 episodes over five seasons. Key themes in the series centered around love, faith, kindness, and hope. The contemporary version promises to deliver something similar.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This isn’t Scott’s first project with the network. She previously lent her talents to the Emmy-nominated centered on the Flint water crisis, the all-African American reboot of Steel Magnolias alongside Queen Latifah and Alfre Woodard, and Sins of the Mother. Watson is also a staple with Lifetime in holiday films such as A Very Nutty Christmas. Highway to Heaven marks Watson’s first non-holiday role on the network.

“The original Highway to Heaven was appointment viewing for millions and in a time when we need those messages of hope the most, we are excited to bring back the iconic series in a new way,” Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Programming, Lifetime & LMN said in an official statement.

“Having worked with Jill previously for some of Lifetime’s most celebrated movies, we know she is the perfect actor to bring her passion and brilliance to this role. I just love her…Jill amplifies everything she touches in ways that make her pop off the screen. And the addition of Barry was just icing on the cake. I believe we have assembled a dynamic new duo with both Jill and Barry at the helm.”

Source: YouTube

In the premiere movie, Angela takes a job as a temporary school counselor where she works alongside Bruce. Angela takes a liking to troubled student Cody (Daon) and his father Jeff (Moloney) as he tries to help them cope with the grieving process of their mother and wife (Ross).

The first installment debuts on Lifetime on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8/7c.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!