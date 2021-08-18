RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia announces she’s pregnant a month after being ‘officially divorced’

The reality TV personality made national news this year when her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams became engaged to her then-estranged husband, Simon

Congratulations are in order for Falynn Guobadia! The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member announced through a Youtube video that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks.

As TheGrio previously reported, Falynn became the most-talked-about Real Housewife (that was never a true Real Housewife) when her drama became national news earlier this year. “Peach holder” Porsha Williams famously became engaged to Falynn’s now-ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, while he was still married to Falynn, with many questioning Porsha’s antics, Falynn’s marriage, and more.

While Williams has been busy filming a spin-off series and hosting Bravo’s Chat Room alongside Gizelle Bryant, fans have kept up with Falynn through interviews, sit-down videos, and more. Now, some happy news is coming from the reality TV star.

(Credit: YouTube screenshot)

Sitting down with her boyfriend Banks, Falynn shared in the video on Tuesday, ‘”Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby…Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.” Some fan accounts had blogs had caught wind of the news and had begun reporting earlier this month, which Falynn addressed in the video.

“I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark,” she explained.

A scene from a past episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shows cast member Falynn Guobadia (left) and her then-husband, Simon (right). The latter is now engaged to “RHOA” cast member Porsha Williams. (Bravo)

Banks opened up about fatherhood and his first baby, sharing in the video, “I’m as ready as I can ever be. I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure definitely with you.”

As TheGrio previously reported, Falynn’s split from Simon and his relationship with Porsha Williams became national news, with personalities like Wendy Williams chiming in on the messiness. While Porsha and Simon took their relationship public in May, Falynn announced just this July that she was officially divorced from Simon.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am officially divorced…It’s a party! It’s a partyyy!!!”

While social media has speculated otherwise, Falynn has made it very clear that Williams was “not the cause” of her divorce from Simon. In an appearance on the YouTube show Up and Adam!, she shared, “No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life and our marriage. Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another.”

Check out the couple’s exciting announcement video below:

