Kandi Burruss opens up about breast reduction surgery: ‘Be real with people’

'The Real Housewife of Atlanta' star debuted a new YouTube series in which she promises to "be real with people" about body work

Loading the player...

Kandi Burruss is opening up to her fans. The reality TV star and music multi-hyphenate spoke about her breast reduction surgery in her latest Youtube video, sharing that she wants to “be real with people.”

Burruss has found success not only on the hit Bravo series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but also on YouTube. With her Kani Online series “Speak On It” fans have been able to see the star sit down with her co-stars, other celebrities, and more as they, well, speak on the goings-on in their lives in public and private.

Her new series, which she has entitled, “Body Work” came about because she thought it was important to be transparent about plastic surgery.

Kandi Burruss attends the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

She explains at the start of the video, “There are so many celebrities out there who tweak and fix, and they never claim it, or if they do they never share who did the work…I just feel like let’s be real with the people! Let’s talk to the people who are out there being fans of us and fans of all of these celebrities…let them know the real!”

After revealing that she’s had breast enhancement surgery, she said she doesn’t want her fans to confuse her recent weight loss as to why her breasts now appear to be smaller.

“Let’s not let all the other diets and stuff that I’ve done confuse you into thinking that that’s what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey,” she explained. “I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, ‘juice cleanse’ recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that.”

She continued, “I’ve been trying intermittent fasting. I’ve been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay? I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I’m just gonna keep it 100 with you.”

Then, the video shares real-time footage of when she got her breast reduction surgery. The surgery was performed by Dr. Chad Deal, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, consulting her co-star Kenya Moore about her breast reduction surgery.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Dallas Mavericks Vs Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 NBA Home Opener Game at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In addition to detailing her breast reduction, Burruss revealed that she has also had liposuction, a tummy tuck, and has tried Botox.

Check out the revealing video below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!