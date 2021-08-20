LeVar Burton says ‘Happy Friday’ as Black Twitter pokes fun at Richards’ ‘Jeopardy’ exit

Richards stepped down from the hosting gig on Friday morning after past comments resurfaced that caused major backlash

Things just got interesting in the search for the next Jeopardy! host. While the show’s producer, Mike Richards, was recently chosen as the host, he has stepped down from the coveted gig after allegations surrounding him resurfaced.

Now, LeVar Burton, who many deemed the favorite to get the job, seems to be poking fun at the exit on Twitter.

Since the tragic passing of Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! fans across the world have been wondering who will take over the iconic role of host. Many fans advocated for Burton, known for his lengthy career as an actor in series like Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as the host of Reading Rainbow.

LeVar Burton, Mike Richards (Getty Images)

Burton himself seemed to really want the job, as he publicly declared he felt he was “preparing his whole life” for a chance to host. While he did guest host during Jeopardy!‘s very public search, the job ultimately went to Richards.

Richards, however, has faced some backlash regarding past comments on women, Jewish people, and more. Due to the scrutiny, he has already stepped down from the role.

He shared in a statement on Friday, “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

He continued, “As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.” The internet immediately latched onto this news, with Jeopardy! rising to the number one trending topic on Twitter in mere minutes. Now that Richards is gone, Burton’s name also started to trend, with many people continuing to suggest he is the rightful successor to the Jeopardy! throne.

New York Times best-selling author Morgan Jerkins wrote in a tweet, “And let’s take race out of it for a second: Why wouldn’t you want LeVar Burton? He’s captured the hearts and minds of millions across generations, just like Alex Trebek. The transition could’ve been smooth and yet you opted for ragged. Tragic.”

LeVar Burton attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on Nov. 3, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

And let's take race out of it for a second: Why wouldn't you want LeVar Burton?



He's captured the hearts and minds of millions across generations, just like Alex Trebek.



The transition could've been smooth and yet you opted for ragged.



Tragic. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 20, 2021

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, shared similar sentiments, writing “LeVar Burton appreciation post” before sharing a picture of Burton.

LeVar Burton appreciation post pic.twitter.com/N8PgZovmn3 — Meena Harris (@meena) August 20, 2021

I’ve been keeping score.



Now that Mike Richards is gone, Black Twitter is officially



27883992290 – 0 pic.twitter.com/qTPnKKq3UT — Byron ITBS® Champ 🏆 (@byst) August 20, 2021

Black Twitter was not too happy when Richards got the job, theGrio previously reported. One fan saw the news as a sign of Black Twitter’s impeccable “score.” They wrote in a tweet, “I’ve been keeping score. Now that Mike Richards is gone, Black Twitter is officially 27883992290 – 0.”

Burton himself must have seen how he was trending on Twitter, as he took to the social media platform with his own message. He wrote in a tweet, “Happy Friday, ya’ll!” The tweet took off, receiving over 10,000 retweets so far. Fans responded by calling his tweet, “great shade.”

Happy Friday, y’all! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2021

