Wendy Williams shares a loved-up snap with new ‘boyfriend’

The TV talk show host shared a picture on Instagram from a recent event in Miami where she was hanging out with an unidentified man

Could Wendy Williams have finally found love after her tumultuous divorce? It looks like it!

On Saturday evening, the talk show host became Instagram official with her new beau by posting a picture of them together and referring to him as her “boyfriend” while gushing about their weekend together in Miami.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend,” she wrote.

While the 57-year-old did not tag the unnamed man in the photo, that didn’t stop fans from speculating in the comments section about her love life.

Real housewife Karen Huger said ‘Congratulations.’ Tamar Braxton shared heart and fire emojis, while other responses ranged from the curious to the critical, with most saying they couldn’t wait for the new season of The Wendy Show so they could get the tea straight from her.

Earlier this year, Williams ran a dating competition on her hit daytime show called “Date Wendy” and after interviewing tons of potential suitors in February, she chose to take a stab at love with contractor Mike Esterman.

But by May, we reported that the duo had called it quits.

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards on Dec. 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” the Maryland-based contractor told Page Six after reports surfaced that the couple had “drifted apart.”

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas,” he continued. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.”

“I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh,” he said.

But Esterman also clarified that they were “never an item after three dates.”

Esterman moonlights as a celebrity booker for people including his friend Mario Lopez, and when word came out that Williams was looking for love, Lopez thought he would be a good match for her.

Despite the fact that he agreed to be set up with a major media personality, the 55-year-old says he didn’t do it for “exposure” and never made any attempt to sign Williams as a client.

He elaborated to The Sun, “It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants.”

A few months later, Williams’ love life made headlines again after influencer Tabitha Brown responded to comments Williams made on her show about Brown’s decision to retire her husband from the LAPD.

They put Tabitha Brown reading Wendy over the Ether beat and I can't breathe Jesus somebody somebody send help pic.twitter.com/wrYaR9EZn5 — Naima Cochrane’s Burner Acct (@stillnaima) July 2, 2021

Williams compared Brown’s decision to decisions she made in her own life with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. During the show she told the audience, “I was married to one of those, ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’

See how that turned out…I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money,” she said.

Wendy Williams (L) officially unveils her Madame Tussauds on May 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York)

“They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.’”

Brown responded in a video, “Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together.”

She said that she wanted her husband to leave his job as a cop for some time and especially now given the current climate. She also shared that faith is the foundation of their marriage and that informs the decisions they make together.

“I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry,” she said. “However, God has blessed me…I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

Brown then shared a prayer for the recently divorced talk show host to find true love, saying, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness.”

Based on this weekend’s post, that prayer may just have come to pass.

