Sunny Hostin drops off son at Harvard: ‘Here’s to a great adventure’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin shared photos to Instagram of her family dropping off her son, Gabriel, at Harvard University on Monday.

The ultra-proud mama was joined on the trip by daughter Paloma and her own parents, William and Rosa.

“So we dropped our ‘baby boy’ off at college,” Hostin wrote. “It was all going so well until little sis started crying – thanks, Paloma! We are all so very proud and we know you will change the world, Gabriel. You are brilliant, humble, and most importantly, kind.”

“Here’s to a great adventure,” Hostin concluded, “my sweet boy.”

In March of 2020, Hostin, the noted attorney, TV-show host and Emmy Award nominee, shared that her son had been accepted into the Ivy League university.

At the moment, on Instagram, her husband, Emmanuel, said: “This is really what your mother’s been working for at least 17 years. This has nothing to do with you, Gabriel. Your mother’s been working and dreaming for this forever. Okay!”

Hostin is also embarking on a new adventure: After more than a year of filming The View remotely, she and her panel of co-hosts have recently returned to their studio to work together in-person.

Ahead of the 25th season of the weekday hit, its co-hosts gave People magazine an insider glimpse into their return to The View. The foursome paid tribute to the iconic Barbara Walters, who formed the show in 1997 and was a co-host for 17 seasons before retiring in 2014.

“For you, Barbara!” they toasted.

The new season will start without one divisive presence and familiar face: Conservative commentator Meghan McCain. She announced that she would be leaving the show on July 1, saying, “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like.”

Her final episode aired Aug. 6. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Utah Rep. Mia Love are scheduled to be among the show’s temporary conservative voices.

The new season of The View will premiere on ABC next week on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

