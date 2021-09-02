Kandi Burruss reveals she wanted to commit suicide as a kid but couldn’t find mom’s gun

"I understand depression," the singer said, admitting that she contemplated suicide when she was in middle school.

Loading the player...

Kandi Burruss shocked fans when she admitted recently that she once contemplated suicide when she was in middle school.

The former Xscape singer recounted the moment during an episode of her YouTube show, Speak On It. Burruss said she couldn’t find her mother’s gun in the moment, so she couldn’t carry out her plan to take her own life, Ace Showbiz reports.

Former Xscape singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss revealed on her YouTube series that she considered committing suicide as a child, but she could not find her mother’s gun to do so. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Burruss, 45, made the revelation while speaking with friend Esther Fairrow about a myriad of topics including weight loss, plastic surgery and depression.

“I understand depression and different things like that ’cause I dealt with stuff like that at a younger age,” the mother of three said. “I actually wanted to commit suicide. But praise the Lord, I wasn’t able to find my mom’s gun when I wanted to do it.”

Burruss confessed that the 1991 death of her brother Patrick Riley in a car accident contributed to her depression.

“I think as I got in high school is when I started finding myself, and I also lost my brother … So it was still dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through,” she explained.

As previously reported by theGrio, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also revealed on her vlog that she had breast reduction surgery, but she doesn’t want her fans to confuse her recent weight loss as to why her breasts now appear to be smaller.

“Let’s not let all the other diets and stuff that I’ve done confuse you into thinking that that’s what made my boobs get reduced because it is not, honey,” Burruss made clear. “I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, ‘juice cleanse’ recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that.”

“I’ve been trying intermittent fasting,” she continued. “I’ve been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay? I went to a doctor, and he did a little; he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I’m just gonna keep it 100 with you.”

Burruss got candid about her surgery in Part Three of her “Body Work” conversation on Speak On It. In addition to detailing her breast reduction, she revealed that she’s also had liposuction, a tummy tuck and has tried Botox.

“There are so many celebrities out there who tweak and fix, and they never claim it, or if they do, they never share who did the work,” she said. “I just feel like let’s be real with the people! Let’s talk to the people who are out there being fans of us and fans of all of these celebrities … let them know the real!”

Earlier this year, Burruss said she may soon call it quits on RHOA after starring on the hit Bravo series for 12 seasons.

“You just contemplate, like, I don’t know, ‘When is your time?’” she told The Jasmine Brand in May. “It’s not like it’s not like a definite answer, you know what I mean.”

While Burruss enjoys “being a part of the show,” she admitted “it is stressful at times. It is a lot going on, you know, but I do love the fans. I love the support of the fans.”

This story contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!