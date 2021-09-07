Janet Jackson reveals first teaser for new documentary: ‘This is my story’

"This is my story, told by me," Jackson says in the clip previewing the four-hour project. "Not through someone else’s eyes."

Pop icon Janet Jackson has released the trailer for her documentary, Janet, which will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E.

In the clip, some of her celebrity friends appear — including fellow performing artists Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey — and they sing Jackson’s praises as a musical master.

Pop icon Janet Jackson (above) has released the trailer for her four-hour documentary, “Janet,” which will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E. (YouTube)

Her elder brother, Tito Jackson, says: “She will always be my baby sister.”

The four-hour documentary will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 debut album and will chronicle her personal life, her career, plus touch on other important moments in her life and her family, including the death of patriarch Joseph Jackson and her superstar brother, Michael Jackson.

Other milestones in Jackson’s life will be explored as well, including her 2004 Super Bowl performance and becoming a mother to her son.

The documentary will air in January 2022.

According to a Variety report, Lifetime’s “Broader Focus” initiative will exemplify the company’s commitment to hiring and amplifying female creators with pay above the industry average. A+E Networks’ “Voices Magnified” will champion the creation of content developed and produced by diverse voices that spotlights the way people are changing their communities in the name of social justice.

Other unscripted multi-part series in the works at A+E Networks include Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, which examines the legacy of black comedians challenging social conventions with humor; Secret Origins of Hip Hop, which features the likes of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash and Ice-T, plus Fight the Power: The Protests That Changed America, executive produced by legendary former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Deborah Morales.

