Jen Shah’s arrest caught on camera in RHOSLC sneak peek

The sneak peek shows Shah fleeing the cast scene moments before the police arrive to find her.

We are days away from the premiere of RHOSLC and in a new sneak peek, fans get a front-row seat into the moment the feds came for housewife Jen Shah earlier this year.

The second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is sure to be a game-changer. Earlier this year, cast member Shah was indicted and arrested in a federal telemarking fraud case. While it was unknown at the time exactly how much the Bravo cameras caught, fans are pleasantly surprised to find out they captured plenty.

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Photo: Instagram @therealjenshah)

Bravo released the first two minutes from Sunday’s premiere, and it wastes no time getting right to the action. At the beginning of the clip, housewives Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jennie Nguyen, and yes, Shah, are getting on a shuttle bus to go on a cast trip. Missing from the scene are housewives Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks, who Gay explains in the clip are, “meeting the ladies there.”

Omg the first two minutes of the #RHOSLC premiere… I’m shaking you guys!!! pic.twitter.com/dtiivyGUwq — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) September 7, 2021

As they get ready to leave, the mood shifts when Shah receives a suspicious phone call. She tells the person on the other line that she is still at Beauty Lab + Laser, Gay’s spa. Suddenly, Shah turns to Rose and seemingly asks her to turn her microphone off before heading outside to continue the call. She then tells the women that, “she just got a phone call and has to go,” before leaving in a truck.

Moments later, the police show up on the bus and declare that they are looking for Shah. This leaves the women to speculate how federal officials knew Shah was with the cast at Beauty Lab. While on the road, the housewives read news reports as they dropped, with Rose declaring to the other women, “her and Stu were charged for stealing people’s money…fraud.”

Heather Gay confronts Jen Shah / BravoTV.com

The clip then flashes through more sneak peeks of the season. Some of the women seem to think fellow housewife Marks may have had something to do with Shah’s arrest, theGrio previously reported. In the official trailer, Shah confronts Marks at a snowy dinner after Rose says, “it looks like you might have something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted.”

Shah then yells at Marks in the trailer, “I swear to God if you have anything to do with the bulls— charges against me, Meredith, you’re f—- disgusting. You’re f—– fraudulent.” Marks then storms away from the table, responding to Shah with, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you, baby. Bye!”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Check out the official trailer below:

