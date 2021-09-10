Jennifer Hudson is one trophy away from EGOT status after Emmy win

Hudson won an Emmy Award Thursday as an executive producer of "Baba Yaga," a 27-minute animated fairytale.

The show’s victory in the category of Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program puts her one trophy away from the coveted status of becoming an EGOT winner — the recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Jennifer Hudson attends the premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre last month in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hudson celebrated her most recent win with a post on social media showing off her new fashion accessory: a ring that says EGO.

“Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time!” Hudson tweeted with a photo of the very timely piece of bling. “For me, it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too!”

Wow God wow! I’ve had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy & Oscar! An early bday gift! U can’t limit God! It’s a story only God could write! U will always see me try & I hope u will too!@baobabstudios @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/zm4RafCEJ4 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 10, 2021

The American Idol season three finalist is currently starring in Respect, the biopic about the legendary Aretha Franklin. Following the rise of Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Hudson’s standout performance is creating more Oscar buzz around the 39-year-old star. She took home an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2006 following her turn as Effie White in the movie version of Dreamgirls, which had a star-studded cast.

With her new Emmy win, Hudson would need another run on Broadway to capture a Tony. She had a turn on the theater circuit playing Shug Avery on Broadway in 2016 in The Color Purple.

She’s currently eyeing the opportunity to play a Disney character and has expressed her desire to play Calliope, the head muse, in the live-action remake of Hercules.

“Y’all listen close, all my Dreamgirls cast members, this is a fun fact, have been in Disney films. Anika [Noni Rose], Beyoncé, Jamie [Foxx], Eddie [Murphy] has done everything,” Hudson said, according to Screenrant.

“Where’s my Disney role? But, I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I’m ready for my part. ‘We are the Muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes. Who put the glad in Gladiators? Hercules!’ That was me, Calliope. So I’m ready, just roll the camera. You ain’t even got to send a script, I don’t need the music. I’m ready to shoot. So I’ll just wait for your call, thank you.”

