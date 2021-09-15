Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari over prenup comments

The Oscar-winning actress insists she was joking when she made the comment to the 'Baby One More Time' singer

The world clapped and jumped for joy when Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years.

The engagement comes amid the worldwide “Free Britney” campaign to have Spears conservatorship overturned. One person who was equally happy for Spears is Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. But amid Spencer’s congrats, some fans were thrown off by her suggestion to Spears.

Octavia Spencer please 😭 pic.twitter.com/uwTu0ZfAzt — Meghan Thee Trainor (@Rowlegendary) September 13, 2021

“Make him sign a prenup,” she wrote.

Spencer insists her comment under Spears’ announcement was in jest. But some took offense. Now, Spencer says she not only apologized to both Spears and Asghari privately, but she also has done so publicly.

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” Spencer’s recent Instagram post began.

She captioned a photo of Spears with her beau.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #nonegativity.

Asghari responded to Spencer’s apology post, commenting, “You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever,” adding, “Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

As it turns out, Spencer wasn’t the only person to warn Spears to get a prenup. Asghari told fans immediately in an Instagram story that he would be signing a prenup. He joked that the prenup would protect his Jeep and shoe collection.

Per TMZ, Spears’ team has been working nonstop on a prenup since the pop star became engaged. When the wedding will happen is unclear as no details have been leaked to the public as of yet.

Asghar, 27, worked hard on the engagement ring. PEOPLE reports that the ring is a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting on a plain silver band. The ring was designed by Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds NY. The media outlet reports that Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen says Malayev “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

Asghari reportedly spent months searching for a designer before deciding on Malayev.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement.

