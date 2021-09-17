Lil Mo accepts Fat Joe’s apology after calling his ‘dusty b****es’ comments ‘vile, disrespectful’

Singer Lil Mo shared a video on her Instagram page of flowers Fat Joe sent her along with a note that read, "I am sorry. I love you sis. Love from your brother Fat Joe."

Lil Mo has forgiven Fat Joe after slamming his comments during his recent Verzuz battle against Ja Rule.

The “What’s Luv” rapper referred to Lil Mo and Vita as “dusty b****es,” which Mo called out as “vile and disrespectful.”

It’s been a big week for Fat Joe, as theGrio previously reported. The rapper went head to head in a Verzuz battle against fellow early 2000’s staple Ja Rule. Fans gathered in person and online to celebrate the two rappers, with a show that featured surprise appearances from Ashanti, Remy Ma, and more.

Lil Mo performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

During the battle, Fat Joe referred to Lil Mo and Vita as “dusty b****es,” on camera and at one point said Ja Rule has to “go to the crack house” to find them. The comments did not go over well, with many fans calling the rapper out for his choice words. Lil Mo, who was brought out during Ja Rule’s set to perform “Put it On Me,” explained in an appearance with TMZ that she missed those comments and was not made aware of them until after the show.

Lil Mo broke down her feelings surrounding those comments, her own journey, and why Fat Joe’s words were not only hurtful but dangerous in her interview. Speaking to how she is currently clean, she told the outlet, “Everyone may have seen … me speak up and recently being clean from opiod addiction…it’s like woah, we’ve seen the recent deaths from people overdosing and stuff from there DMX’s to the Michael K. William‘s.”

“We not gonna play those type of games,” she continued. “Because you don’t know what anybody is dealing with. I’m glad to say that I am clean, but I don’t know who else…cause a lot of people were offended.”

(Credit: Instagram/Lil Mo and Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

Since the TMZ appearance, Fat Joe has since apologized to Lil Mo and Vita in an Instagram comment as well as in an Instagram Live. He wrote, “I’m super sorry I love you and vida I said sorry to your face before I left the building and to vida I was caught in the morning and I’m super sorry god bless.”

Expanding in the Instagram live, he told his followers, “I want to apologize to Lil Mo and Vita and to every woman that feels disrespected by what I said. I don’t just love Black women, I adore them, I worship them.”

Fat Joe took his apology tour further by sending Mo flowers, which the singer shared a video of on her Instagram page to thank him for the gesture and publicly expressed that she had forgiven him. The flowers also came with a note that read, “I am sorry. I love you sis. Love from your brother Fat Joe.”

“It Takes A Strong Person To Say They’re SORRY & an even STRONGER Person to FORGIVE… Thanks 🤞🏾 @Fatjoe I accept Your Apology,” Lil’ Mo captioned.

