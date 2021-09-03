Ja Rule and Fat Joe are stepping into the Verzuz battle ring

The battle is set to take place later this month, with tickets for the live performance in NYC set to be made available for purchase early next week

Loading the player...

Get ready for the next epic Verzuz battle. Ja Rule and Fat Joe are officially stepping into the Verzuz battle ring, with their face-off taking place live late this month.

Born in the pandemic, Verzuz battles have become some of the most popular music events held throughout the year. By taking fan-favorite music artists of similar genres and pitting them against each other, the events are celebrations of catalogs and pure joy for music fans. Swizz Beatz, the co-founder of Verzuz alongside Timbaland, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the next battle, which is sure to be one to remember.

Rap stars Ja Rule (L) and Fat Joe pose for a photo during the New York Knicks-Player Foundation Holiday Carnival at the Intrepid Sea Air Space Museum in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air

Beatz wrote in his Instagram caption, “The summer ain’t over!! FAT JOE VS JA RULE 🗽 🗽 🗽 TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH.” In his own post for the battle, Ja Rule simply wrote “#ICONN,” on his Instagram. Fat Joe shared an announcement as well with the same poster, writing “The price just went [up] @fatjoe @verzuz @jarule.”

This battle comes weeks after The LOX and Dipset‘s epic face-off in the last Verzuz. The battle seemed to be a huge success, as both artists saw a major boost in their streaming numbers after the battle. Per Billboard, The Lox earned, “3.4 million U.S. on-demand streams of their songs in the week ending Aug. 5, according to MRC Data, up 215% from 1.1 million in the week prior (ending July 29).”

As for Dipset, the songs “generated 2 million U.S. on-demand streams in the week ending Aug. 5, an improvement of 117% from the previous week’s sum of 919,000,” per Billboard.

Rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule attend MTV’s Iced Out New Years Eve celebration on December 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

The Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz will take place on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. While the battle will be live-streamed on the Verzuz Instagram page, Triller, and FiteTV apps, tickets are also available for purchase to see the battle live in person. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 7 for the in-person battle.

Find more information on Verzuz, visit their Instagram, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!