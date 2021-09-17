Scarface undergoes kidney transplant due to COVID-19 organ damage

Last spring, 50-year-old rapper Scarface suffered a severe coronavirus case, given his long history of asthma. By October, his kidneys had failed.

Legendary Houston rapper Scarface recently underwent a successful kidney transplant after suffering complications from a severe case of COVID-19.

‘Face contracted the virus early in the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, and said in an interview at the time that battling COVID-19 was “the craziest (stuff) I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die.”

Born Brad Jordan, the 50-year-old MC suffered a severe case, given his long history of asthma. By October 2020, his kidneys had failed due to the disease’s impact.

The rapper’s son, Chris Jordan, turned out to be a match, and he donated one of his kidneys to his father.

“What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!,” he shared on Instagram following their surgeries on Wednesday at Houston Medical Center.

Scarface’s fellow-celebrity friends and a fair share of fans took to the post’s comment section to wish both father and son a speedy recovery.

The younger Jordan also shared a video of himself visiting his dad in his hospital room. “You saved my life, boy,” Scarface says in the touching Instagram clip, holding his son’s hand. “I love you.”

“I love you, too, Dad,” young Chris says back. “Thou shall honor their Parents and be of service to others and prosperity shall be upon them. Love you dad @brothermob #livingdonorsrock” he wrote in the caption.

Houston rapper Scarface recently underwent successful kidney transplant surgery after suffering complications from a severe case of COVID-19. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UrbanDaddy)

J. Prince, the chief executive officer of Rap-A-Lot Records — the label on which Scarface was signed for years — saluted the father-son pair, writing on his Instagram page: “Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Just weeks before the surgery, on Sept. 4, Scarface performed in Detroit at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, where he told the audience that he was having surgery and getting a kidney from his son. The crowd roared with cheers and applause, and he brought Chris out to be acknowledged.

“If all this sh*t goes right, I’ll be here next year, but if it don’t, this is my last show,” he said in the video — exclusively obtained by theGrio from the show’s promoter, Sulaiman Mausi — who later wrote, “See you next year,” on a post announcing the music icon’s surgery had been successful.

Scarface has released 11 solo albums and six as a member of legendary hip-hop group The Geto Boys.

