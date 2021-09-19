Emmys 2021: See the red carpet looks

With stars like Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You, Pose‘s MJ Rodriguez and Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country scoring nominations for major awards this season, all eyes are on the red carpet as the best and brightest in Hollywood reunite to celebrate another solid year in television.
Check out some of the most exciting red carpet looks from Sunday night’s ceremony below:
Ashley Nicole Black
Ashley Nicole Black attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Ashley Nicole Black, Amber Ruffin, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jenny Hagel, and Shantira Jackson
(L-R) Ashley Nicole Black, Amber Ruffin, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jenny Hagel, and Shantira Jackson attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste
(L-R) Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Karamo Brown
Karamo Brown attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cedric the Entertainer
Host Cedric the Entertainer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
RuPaul
RuPaul attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik and Symone
RuPaul (2nd L) attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Robin Thede
Robin Thede attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson ttends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
