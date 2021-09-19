Emmys 2021: See the red carpet looks

The 93rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Cedric The Entertainer awarded the best in TV

After a year of must-see television, the Primetime Emmys are back and the brightest stars are bringing their best looks to the in-person red carpet on Sunday night.

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

After a virtual show last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Primetime Emmys returned this year in-person.

With stars like Michaela Coel of I May Destroy You, Pose‘s MJ Rodriguez and Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country scoring nominations for major awards this season, all eyes are on the red carpet as the best and brightest in Hollywood reunite to celebrate another solid year in television.

Check out some of the most exciting red carpet looks from Sunday night’s ceremony below:

Ashley Nicole Black Ashley Nicole Black attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Ashley Nicole Black, Amber Ruffin, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jenny Hagel, and Shantira Jackson (L-R) Ashley Nicole Black, Amber Ruffin, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jenny Hagel, and Shantira Jackson attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste (L-R) Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Karamo Brown Karamo Brown attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Nicole Byer Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Cedric the Entertainer Host Cedric the Entertainer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Trevor Noah Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Billy Porter Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) RuPaul RuPaul attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik and Symone RuPaul (2nd L) attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Robin Thede Robin Thede attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Kenan Thompson Kenan Thompson ttends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Samira Wiley Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Ashley Nicole Black Ashley Nicole Black attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

