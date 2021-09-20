Ashley Graham, husband Justin Ervin expecting twin boys

The supermodel and Ervin share a son, Isaac, who was born in January 2020

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Graham! The model and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys.

Graham fans were in for a surprise while scrolling through Instagram on Monday morning. The supermodel took to social media to share some life-altering news with a heartwarming video. Graham and her husband’s family is about to get a lot bigger, as they are not only pregnant but are expecting twin boys as well.

Justin Ervin (L) and model Ashley Graham attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim BBQ VIP at 1 Hotel (Credit: Getty Images)

The adorable video starts with Graham and Ervin staring at two pregnancy tests, with Ervin simply saying, “there it is.” Graham, in disbelief, says in the video, “I guess two confirmed tests mean that I’m pregnant!”

Then, the video flashes to Graham’s ultrasound appointment, in which Ervin and Graham get the exciting news. In the clip, Graham suddenly gasps while getting her ultrasound and says, “is that twins?!” The video even chronicles the couple finding out the sex of the twins. When finding out they would be adding two more boys to their family, Graham shouts, “Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?”

Ervin, in disbelief, simply says, “You are kidding me!”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Isaac Menelik in January 2020, making him the big brother to be. Graham opened up to PEOPLE Magazine in August about her pregnancy and raising Isaac, about two months before this very announcement.

Ashley Graham attends Lifetime’s American Beauty Star Season 2 Live Finale at Manhattan Center on March 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lifetime)

While thinking she was pregnant with just one child at the time, she spoke to how Isaac interacts with her pregnant belly. She told PEOPLE, “I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother,’…he knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And then he points and then wants to kiss it.”

She also opened up about pregnancy weight and the pressures for women to “bounce back.”

She explained, “I think being in control when you’re pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window…I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, ‘Oh, if you breastfeed you’re going to lose all the weight,'”

She continued, “And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven’t felt the same.”

