Jeezy, Jeannie Mai expecting their 1st child together

She announced the exciting news during the season 8 premiere of 'The Real'

Congratulations are in order for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins! The couple is expecting their first child together, and the TV host shared the exciting news on the premiere episode of The Real on Monday morning.

Season 8 of The Real launched in-studio on Monday, bringing back co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. Hinting at “expecting greatness” for the new season, the hosts welcomed each other back on Monday’s premiere before letting Mai Jenkins announce her exciting news.

Rapper Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

Mai Jenkins shared to the audience and her co-hosts, “I can definitely feel our Real family is growing. It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we had so much to reveal here at the show, including that…I am pregnant!” Mai Jenkins then hopped up and revealed her bump to the co-hosts and viewers at home.

Mai Jenkins continued to share, “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things…and I always said I’d never be a mom, and there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that never say never and that love can really change you, and I am so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow…”

Mai Jenkins also opened up to Women’s Health about her pregnancy, with an exclusive interview about where she is at right now. She explained, “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

She also opened up to the outlet about her fertility struggles, revealing that she underwent IVF treatment.

“We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” she shared.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of their IVF journey, she miscarried in March.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself…my entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

She reveals that her love for Jeezy changed that, though, and made her see life “differently for herself.” At an IVF appointment a week after their wedding, however, Mai Jenkins reveals they got some pretty amazing news, discovering she was pregnant again.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she added.

Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, has three children from prior relationships: Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.

Check out the entire feature with Women’s Health, here.

