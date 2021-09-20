Father hires private investigator to find missing son last seen in Ariz. desert

Daniel Robinson is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and he's missing part of an arm.

A South Carolina man has hired a private investigator and started an online petition to help him find his missing son.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the Buckeye, Arizona desert on June 23.

His father, David Robinson, has been organizing search parties, launched a website, and he even hired a private investigator after he felt law enforcement authorities weren’t providing much help.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the Arizona desert on June 23. His father has hired a private investigator to help locate him. (Photo: PleaseHelpFindDaniel.com)

Robinson graduated from the College of Charleston two years ago with a major in archaeology. He moved to Arizona to temporarily work for Matrix New World Engineering and was a field geologist, according to local reports.

Jeff McGrath, the investigator, said Daniel was driving a blue/gray 2017 Jeep Renegade, which — according to its black box — was involved in a crash, he says. It was found in a ravine, its airbag deployed, and it appeared to have landed on its side.

According to McGrath, vehicle data indicates it was driven for 11 miles after the initial crash, more accidents occurred, and it was cranked up an additional 40 times afterward.

The young man’s clothing, cellphone, wallet and keys were found at the scene, and a search was launched but Daniel has not been discovered. In early July, the Arizona Civil Air Patrol reportedly conducted an extensive daylong search for him by air and land.

“The Buckeye Police Department is still working on the case,” David Robinson said. “They found the vehicle, but they didn’t do a forensic-type investigation, because they didn’t see any blood in the vehicle.

“They didn’t swab for DNA or some of the typical things they would do in some type of investigation,” the worried patriarch told West Valley View. “I expressed these concerns, and they decided — because of that — to swab the vehicle to look for fingerprints at the police compound where the vehicle is stored.”

Buckeye Police say they are still working on the case, but “based on the personal effects found in Daniel’s vehicle, no foul play is suspected.”

His father disagrees. The missing Daniel has a mother who’s worried sick, a 29-year-old brother, 27-year-old twin sisters and a 14-year-old sister, none of whom believe he’d just suddenly abandon them.

“The narrative that’s out there is my son just walked off on his own,” David Robinson said. “Of course, as a family, we don’t agree with that. We’re still working out some things.”

He has set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs of searching for Daniel. Anyone with information that could lead to his location is asked to contact the Buckeye Police Department.

