Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 50th birthday with star-studded skate party

At the festive fete, Pinkett Smith's family and friends showed her all their love — on wheels.

Loading the player...

Veteran actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday with a festive party at “Jada’s Roller Rink” in Los Angeles with family and friends.

The fete was attended by her husband, actor Will Smith, as well as son Jaden and Smith’s eldest son, Trey. Daughter Willow Smith was absent due to a performance at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, according to PEOPLE.

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her recent 50th birthday with a star-studded skate party, where her family and friends loved up on her — on wheels. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Family friend Jordyn Woods also attended, accompanied by her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. Woods shared a video of herself at the skating soiree for Pinkett Smith’s birthday, as well as photos and clips from her own party the next night.

Actress Lauren London was among the night’s guests, too, which Pinkett Smith documented in her Instagram Story. Sharing videos of herself under a sign that read “Jada’s Roller Rink,” Pinkett Smith also had several custom cocktails created for the event, as well as non-alcoholic offerings.

In one video clip, she is shown skating on the outdoor rink and pointing up at the moon. “I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life,” she captioned the video.

In a touching Instagram post, Pinkett Smith’s mother and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris wrote about her child.

“Guess who’s turning 50???? WOW!! Unbelievable!!! 50 years ago today @12:38 pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz,” Banfield-Norris began the birthday tribute. “I was and still am so very proud. I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude.”

“In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace, and just all the things as ordered by the divine,” she continued. “Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day! You are my greatest pride, my beauty!!

Banfield Norris also shared a photo of herself at the party with iconic dancer and A Different World producer-director Debbie Allen.

In this Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the birthday celebration for Pinkett Smith will continue with a surprise party for her.

“You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” Banfield-Norris says in a voiceover advertising the special episode, which airs at 9 am PST/12 pm PST on Facebook Watch. “Superstars, precious gifts … it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!