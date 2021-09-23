Tory Lanez deactivates social media posts: ‘It’s been real’

Lanez no longer is following anyone on Instagram or Twitter, and although his IG pictures are gone, his videos are still posted.

Rapper Tory Lanez deleted the photo posts from his Instagram account on Wednesday.

On Twitter, he tweeted, “It’s been real” after deleting content from the account, sparking speculation he may be concerned about his legal fate after being charged with shooting fellow rhymer Megan Thee Stallion last year.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline, Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — has a court appearance on Thursday in Los Angeles related to the case.

The Canadian MC has been charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in November of 2020, related to the shooting last July. He is facing up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

He no longer is following anyone on either IG or Twitter, and although his pictures on Instagram are gone, his videos are still up.

As previously reported, Lanez was found to have violated a restraining order put in place by a California judge restricting him from being near Megan Thee Stallion. He showed up in Miami at Rolling Loud in July in a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s now-infamous set, which came immediately after the rapstress performed.

Lanez was brought back before a judge after the appearance, who ordered him to pay more money to remain on bail. Additionally, Judge Keith Borjon ordered him once again to stay away from Megan, adding specific conditions that he avoids anywhere she will be present.

“You do not want to be doing things like this, sir,” Borjon told him at the time. “You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this.”

Just two days ago, Lanez was spotted playing basketball with fellow Canadian rapper Drake.

Since the shooting last July, Megan Thee Stallion has used her platform to continue speaking on behalf of Black women and the need for widespread and equal protection.

“We have to protect our Black women and love our Black women because, at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” she said during a performance last year on Saturday Night Live. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because, at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

