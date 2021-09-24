50 Cent slams Biden’s tax hike, claims he’ll be moving to Texas

"I didn't realize I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS," the rapper said

Loading the player...

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson made it clear during the last election that he was a fiscal conservative. Now, the rapper-turned producer is threatening to move to Texas to get away from President Joe Biden‘s tax hikes.

Thursday, during an appearance on The Beat with Ari Melber, 50 raised concerns about Biden’s repeated pledge to raise taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year.

“His tax plan, I didn’t realize I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS,” 50 Cent told Melber. “So that does change a lot. New York City will change dramatically. Like they are going to end up moving to different territories. You look at Silicon Valley, it is now in Austin, Texas.”

Just last week, Biden said that he’s confident he will be able to get enough Democratic votes to pass his proposal through the Senate. The entertainer responded to that by predicting that a lot of people like him will just move in order to “hold on” to their earnings.

“So you’ll start to see people moving from these places to new places that make sense for them to hold on to just what they are earning,” the 46-year-old explained. “Not to have it just taken from them by the government.”

“I’ll move, Ari,” he told Melber. “I’m going to Texas. I’ve got my cowboy hat and everything. Everything is bigger in Texas. Really beautiful people, it’s nice people in Texas.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Whether you agree with him or not, objectively speaking, the businessman has been consistent on this topic. Last October, he made headlines after he tweeted a picture of a chart indicating that Biden’s plans to increase taxes could theoretically increase the tax rate in New York and California to 62% for high earners.

Shortly thereafter, he took it a step further when he posted a Fox News clip of the hosts making fun of his post.

Trump’s senior advisor Katrina Pierson responded to the tweet with one of her own that said, “I guess 50 Cent don’t want to end up ’20 Cent’.”

While his views on taxes never wavered, a week after that post, he turned on Trump in response to his former girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler’s public chiding. Handler also jokingly alluded to rekindling their relationship if he were to denounce Trump.

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

His mea culpa came by way of Twitter and Instagram, with 50 posting a video of an interview between The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Handler.

“Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” 50 Cent tweeted in the caption accompanying the clip. “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL,”

The video shows Handler conceding that while Jackson was her “favorite ex-boyfriend,” she was disappointed by his “endorsement.”

“He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent,” said Handler. “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!